QinetiQ North America : Awarded $90 Million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to support sustainment of TALON® family of robotic systems.

02/05/2019 | 09:01am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ North America (QNA) today announced that it has been awarded a $90 Million IDIQ contract to support the overall sustainment actions of the Tactical Adaptable Light Ordnance Neutralization (TALON) family of robotic systems for the US Army. QNA will be providing ongoing maintenance, upgrades and servicing of the Army's existing, fielded fleet of TALON robots. The contract has an expiration date of Dec 16, 2023.

TALON Unmanned Tactical Land Robot supporting Military efforts in Afghanistan

Over 4,000 TALON robots are now deployed around the world by the U.S. and their allies. They are used primarily to assist military personnel with the extremely dangerous job of detecting and disabling roadside bombs or Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by hostile forces to attack troops. TALON robots have been used in more than 80,000 counter-IED missions to date.

"We are proud that TALON continues to be recognized as a robot that is vital to the U.S. military for EOD and counter-IED missions because of its combat proven ruggedness, ease of use, advanced flexible architecture and reliability," said Jeff Yorsz, president and CEO of QinetiQ North America. "Helping to keep U.S. Soldiers and Marines safe is what drives us and we continue to maintain and improve the TALON product line in support of that goal."

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command Warren located at Detroit Arsenal (ACC-Warren) on behalf of PM Force Projection's Robotic Logistics Support Center (RLSC) which provides fielded robotics hardware across the operational spectrum.

Production of parts will be performed in Franklin Massachusetts.

About QinetiQ North America
QinetiQ North America (QNA) is a subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, the FTSE250 company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:QQ.L). QNA delivers world-class technology and revolutionary products to the defense, security, commercial and utility markets. QNA products include unmanned systems, military survivability solutions and power sensors and control systems. QNA is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.qinetiq-na.com.

(PRNewsfoto/QinetiQ North America)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qinetiq-north-america-awarded-90-million-indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity-idiq-contract-to-support-sustainment-of-talon-family-of-robotic-systems-300788671.html

SOURCE QinetiQ North America


© PRNewswire 2019
