Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.: Announcement of Change in Supervisory Board

01/08/2019 | 10:10am EST

DGAP-News: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.: Announcement of Change in Supervisory Board

08.01.2019 / 16:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 08 January 2019 - Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Shanghai: 600690, Frankfurt: ISIN CNE1000031C, "Qingdao Haier" or the "Company") published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of Shanghai Stock Exchange / applicable PRC laws in relation to the change in employee member of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of the company received the resignation of Ms. Wang Yuqing, who is the current employee member. Ms. Wang Yuqing resigned from her position as an employee member on the Supervisory Board of the Company for personal reasons. Ms. Wang Yuqing has fulfilled her duties conscientiously and diligently since she served as an employee member , the Management and the Supervisory Board of the Company expressed gratitude for her contribution to the Company during her term of office.

Pursuant to the relevant requirements under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Articles of Association of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., the Company convened an employee representative meeting of the Company on 8 January 2019, and all members at the meeting agreed to elect Mr. Yu Miao as the employee member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on an unanimous basis. He is elected for a term from the date of passing the resolution of this employee representative meeting to the expiration of the term of this session of Supervisory Board. Mr. Yu Miao was born in 1982, Chinese nationality, holds a master's degree. He has served as the legal manager of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. since April 2012 up to now.


IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie)
Qingdao Haier Germany
T: +49 6172 9454 143
F: +49 6172 9454 42143
M: +49 160 9469 3601
Email: y.sun@haier.de


08.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
266101 Qingdao
China
Phone: +86 532 8893 1670
E-mail: finance@haier.com
Internet: www.haier.net
ISIN: CNE1000031C1
WKN: A2JM2W, 690D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
