Qingdao International : APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

QINGDAO HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

青 島 控 股 國 際 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00499)

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Reference was made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Qingdao Holdings International Limited (the "Company") dated 19 November 2019 relating to the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (the "Former Auditor") as the auditor of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that as recommended by the audit committee of the Company, Ernst & Young has been appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 26 November 2019 to fill the vacancy occasioned by the resignation of the Former Auditor and to hold the office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Qingdao Holdings International Limited

Jiang Yi

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Xing Luzheng (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Yi (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Yimei and Mr. Yuan Zhi; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Li Shaoran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Tek Shing, Paul, Mr. Wong Tin Kit, Ms. Zhao Meiran and Mr. Li Xue.