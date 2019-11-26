Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qingdao International : APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 06:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

QINGDAO HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

青 島 控 股 國 際 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00499)

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Reference was made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Qingdao Holdings International Limited (the "Company") dated 19 November 2019 relating to the resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (the "Former Auditor") as the auditor of the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that as recommended by the audit committee of the Company, Ernst & Young has been appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 26 November 2019 to fill the vacancy occasioned by the resignation of the Former Auditor and to hold the office until the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Qingdao Holdings International Limited

Jiang Yi

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Xing Luzheng (Chairman), Mr. Jiang Yi (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Yimei and Mr. Yuan Zhi; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Li Shaoran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Tek Shing, Paul, Mr. Wong Tin Kit, Ms. Zhao Meiran and Mr. Li Xue.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Qingdao Holdings International Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 11:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025 - source
RE
07:16aGOODFOOD MARKET CORP : . Announces the Addition of Raghu Mocharla to Its Management Team as Chief Technology Officer
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:15aVolkswagen Says Xinjiang Staff Didn't Receive 'Military Education'
DJ
07:15aNYFOSA PUBL : Cederquist advisor to Nyfosa in connection with the acquisition of properties at a total value of MSEK 826
AQ
07:15aTD Bank Keeps Valuable Sweep Deal in Schwab-Ameritrade Merger
DJ
07:15aBig Brands Struggle to Quit Plastic
DJ
07:14aDO & : Gategroup to buy European ops of Lufthansa's LSG unit - sources
RE
07:13aPARAGON BANKING : 26/11/2019 | Strong growth for Paragon's Commercial Lending division
PU
07:13aPARAGON BANKING : 26/11/2019 | Portfolio and complex landlord business dominate mortgage completions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
2PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
4FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
5ENEL S.P.A. : ENEL S P A : Raises Earnings, Dividend Forecasts; Sets 2022 Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group