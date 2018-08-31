Qingdao International : Provision of loan Supplemental Agreement in relation to the loan agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00499)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF LOAN

SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2017 in relation to the provision of Loan.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AGREEMENT

On 31 August 2018 (after trading hours), the Lender, the Borrower and the Guarantor entered into the Supplemental Loan Agreement to extend the repayment date of the Loan.

Pursuant to the Supplemental Loan Agreement, the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower the Loan in the principal amount of HK$6,000,000, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a term of 24 months from the date of drawdown (being 1 September 2017).

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the highest applicable percentage ratios as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the granting of the Loan exceed 5% and is below 25%, the granting of the Loan as extended under the Supplemental Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Qingdao Holdings International Limited (the "Company") dated 29 August 2017 in relation to, among others, the entering into the Loan Agreement among the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Borrower and the Guarantor, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to grant to the Borrower a loan in the principal amount of HK$6,000,000, bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum for a term of 12 months from the date of drawdown.

THE SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AGREEMENT

On 31 August 2018 (after trading hours), the Lender, the Borrower and the Guarantor entered into a supplemental loan agreement to the Loan Agreement (the "Supplemental Loan Agreement") to extend the repayment date of the Loan to "24 months from the date of drawdown, or when called upon by the Lender, whichever shall be the earlier" (the "Repayment Date").

The principal terms of the Supplemental Loan Agreement are summarised as follows:Date

: 31 August 2018 Lender

: Classic Charter Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Borrower

: A company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability Guarantor

: An individual Principal amount

: HK$6,000,000 Repayment Date

: 24 months from the date of drawdown (being 1 September 2017), or when called upon by the Lender, whichever shall be the earlier Early repayment

: early repayment of the Loan by the Borrower before the Repayment Date shall be allowed, but any or such part of the Loan which has been repaid early shall not and cannot be drawn down again Interest

: 10% per annum

Guarantee

:a personal guarantee against the Loan, among others, all sums due and payable to the Lender under the Loan Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Loan Agreement), provided by the Guarantor

The amendment to the Repayment Date pursuant to the Supplemental Loan Agreement is conditional upon the Borrower paying the Lender the full amount of the interest accrued from the date of drawdown of the Loan (being 1 September 2017) up to (and including) 31 August 2018, which is HK$600,000. The condition has been fulfilled as Borrower has paid such amount of accrued interest to the Lender on 31 August 2018.

Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

The Loan granted under the Loan Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Loan Agreement) was financed by the internal resources of the Group.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in the business of leasing of investment properties, production and sale of the digital Chinese calligraphy education equipment and relevant learning and tutorial systems and the provision of loan financing. The Lender is principally engaged in the business of provision of loan financing and is a licensed money lender in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance.

The terms of the Supplemental Loan Agreement were arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the Lender, the Borrower and the Guarantor with reference to prevailing market terms. Having considered the financial background of the Borrower and the Guarantor and the additional interest income in connection with extending the repayment date of the Loan under the Supplemental Loan Agreement, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the Supplemental Loan Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION OF THE BORROWER AND THE GUARANTOR

The Borrower is principally engaged in trading and investment business. The Guarantor is an individual and a director and a shareholder owning 60% of the issued shares of the Borrower. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Borrower and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) and the Guarantor is an Independent Third Party.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratios as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the granting of the Loan exceed 5% and is below 25%, the granting of the Loan as extended under the Supplemental Loan Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Qingdao Holdings International Limited

Jiang Yi

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 31 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Xing Luzheng (Chairman), Mr. Chen Mingdong (Vice-chairman), Mr. Jiang Yi (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Yimei and Mr. Yuan Zhi; the Non-executive Director is Mr. Li Shaoran, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Yin Tek Shing, Paul, Mr. Wong Tin Kit, Ms. Zhao Meiran and Mr. Li Xue.