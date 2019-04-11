Log in
Qingdao Port International : Inland Promotion Meeting Entering Xi'an

04/11/2019 | 04:33am EDT

Qingdao Port News Center reported, On April 9, the Qingdao-Xi'an 'Ocean Management Strategy, Joint Development of Ports and Cities' Promotion Conference was held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. The company introduced a series of services and policies for sea-rail intermodal transportation, dry bulk cargo and groceries in Shaanxi. The subsidiary enterprises of the Company Qinggang Logistics Company, Xilian Company, Dagang Company, Qiangang Company and Dongjiakou Branch have signed cooperation agreements with key import and export enterprises in Shaanxi Province.

Since this year, the Company has thoroughly implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi's 'Ocean Management Strategy' and 'Accelerating the Construction of a World-class Marine Port', as well as the deployment requirements of provinces and municipalities. The Company strived to build an oriental 'bridgehead' open to the outside world. It has held a series of inland promotion meetings in Shandong, Henan and Shaanxi, and received a warm response from local governments and enterprises.

Disclaimer

Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:32:09 UTC
