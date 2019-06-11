Log in
Qingdao Port International : Li Fengli visited Haifa Port and ZIM Shipping

06/11/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Qingdao Port News Center reported, from June 1 to June 3 local time, Chairman of the Company Li Fengli accompanied Qingdao delegation to visit Israel, Haifa Port and ZIM Shipping Headquarters. In Haifa Port, Li Fengli was warmly received by the chairman Asher Amoni and CEO Menz Zotman of Haifa Port. The two sides reached consensus on cooperation in the application of automated terminal technology, personnel training and exchanges. At the invitation of Li Fengli, Asher Amoni will lead a high-level delegation from Haifa Port to visit Qingdao Port to promote concrete cooperation between the two ports. At ZIM Shipping Headquarters, Li Fengli had in-depth exchanges with the teams of operations, routes and logistics led by Erie Krickman, CEO and Sal Dole, Executive Vice President of ZIM Shipping. Li Fengli introduced the measures and achievements taken by the Company in the two-way development of land and sea since this year. He hoped to establish a shipping hub and transit network connecting ocean-going trunk lines in Qingdao Port with ZIM Shipping. Eli Crickman highly praised the rapid development of Qingdao Port. He thanked Qingdao Port for its strong support in cost, efficiency and service. He also expressed that ZIM Shipping would strengthen cooperation with Qingdao Port in terms of increasing route transit, developing inland market and expanding logistics business to achieve win-win development.

Disclaimer

Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:27:07 UTC
