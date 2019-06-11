Log in
Qingdao Port International : Port Technology International（PTI）focused on the fully automated terminal of Qingdao Port

06/11/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Qingdao Port News Center reported, the latest Quarterly of Port Technology International（PTI）, made a special report on the fully automated terminal of Qingdao Port. It is reported that Port Technology International（PTI） published in London is regarded as the only publication in the world to comment on advanced port technology. Four times a year, each issue has more than 30 technical papers written by professionals in the industry, reflecting the emerging trends and technological progress in improving the efficiency of port terminals and production efficiency.

The following is the original report:

Friday Focus: Qingdao's Fully Automated Terminal

With the goal of building a fully automated container terminal that offers high productivity levels and a safer environment, Qingdao New Qianwan Terminal (QQCTN) opted for Navis' N4 terminal operating system (TOS).

Operated by the Port of Qingdao, one of the largest trade hubs in the world for container cargo, QQCTN is the first automated container terminal in Asia and one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in the world.

Now the first phase of construction has been completed, QQCTN plans to increase its number of fully automated berths from two to six, allowing it to achieve an annual throughput capacity of 5.5 million TEU and average quay crane productivity of 40 moves per hour.

In order to streamline its operations and boost efficiency, QQCTN partnered with Navis to implement the N4 TOS, integrating software and equipment to smoothen terminal processes.

QQCTN leverages N4's advanced functionality to enhance the potential of automated equipment, including optimized scheduling, dispatching and analytics.

In addition to this, Navis' TOS supports dynamic interfaces to the Equipment Control System (ECS) and QQCTN's in-house terminal management system.

With the help of Navis, QQCTN has already completed more than 1,100 vessel calls with 100% on-schedule performance, all in a cost-effective manner due to unmanned operations and a reduction in labour costs.

Frederik Stork, Navis, discusses artifical intelligence and machine learning for container terminal operations in a recent Port Technology technical paper

There are also environmental benefits to the collaboration between QQCTN and Navis, as using the N4 TOS has helped the terminal to introduce new technologies which maintain the productivity, reliability and eco-friendliness of operations.

Zhang Liangang, General Manager of QQCTN, commented: 'We immediately aligned with Navis' vision for the future of innovation in the ocean shipping industry and with its experience helping terminals around the world achieve their goals for automation, we knew we made the right choice in selecting N4 for our TOS.

'Once we started, the Navis team helped us automate our terminal in record time.'

Disclaimer

Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:27:07 UTC
