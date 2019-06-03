Log in
Qingdao Port International : QQCT speeds up the construction of intelligent container terminal.

06/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Qingdao Port News Center reported, in recent years, Qingdao Qianwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd. (referred to as 'QQCT') has continuously improved its information support capability and accelerated the construction of smart container terminals around the needs of terminal production. The company's technicians make full use of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data technology to implement a series of frontier information technology projects, such as unmanned bridge head, artificial intelligence gate upgrade, transfer platform, automatic loading of dangerous goods boxes, etc. The construction of intelligent container terminal improves the efficiency of container handling operation on the basis of ensuring safe production. According to statistics, since 2016, QQCT has obtained 23 scientific and technological achievements in the construction of intelligent wharf, including 4 China Port Science and Technology Progress Awards. QQCT has also won 4 national invention patents and 33 national utility model patents.

Disclaimer

Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:23:04 UTC
