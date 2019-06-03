Qingdao Port International : The Company held the development promotion meeting on iron ore business plate

Qingdao Port News Center reported, on May 30, the Company held a grand meeting namely 'Building International Shipping Trade Financial Innovation Center - the Development Promotion Conference of Qingdao Port on Iron Ore Business Plate' at the Starry Island Convention and Exhibition Center of Qingdao Oriental Film Capital. Nearly 300 delegates from more than 130 steel mills, traders, mines and brotherly ports at home and abroad gathered to discuss plans for cooperation and development. At the promotion meeting, the Company launched a series of preferential schemes and service commitments for customers at home and abroad such as steel mills, traders and mines. Among them, there are not only general service schemes in the inclusive market, but also personalized service schemes tailored to different customer groups, as well as high-quality financial services for iron ore customers, and service commitments such as '1.5 hours for vehicles leaving the port' have been made. It has been highly recognized by the participating customers for the generous concessions and sincere service. The Company also jointly signed 10 strategic cooperation agreements with 12 partners such as steel mills, traders, ports and shipping companies to build an iron ore logistics and trade 'ecological circle' covering railways, steel mills, traders, ports and shipping companies.