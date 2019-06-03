Log in
Qingdao Port International : The demonstration project of Qingdao Port Logistics E-commerce Cloud Service Platform has been basically completed

06/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Qingdao Port News Center reported, recently, the National Intelligent Port Demonstration Project - Qingdao Port Logistics E-commerce Cloud Service Platform Demonstration Project (referred to as ' Cloud Service Platform') has been basically completed, and will enter the national acceptance stage in September.. In the process of building Cloud Service Platform, we have conquered more than 40 technical problems based on market demand and customer experience. We have constructed more than 30 application systems including container road transport platform, electronic equipment for container import equipment transfer and electronic import and export of containers, and built a new mode of 'Internet + Port Logistics Service', which has created a win-win logistics service ecosystem circle. At present, there are more than 7,000 registered enterprises with 200,000 users and 150,000 vehicles in Cloud Service Platform. The vehicle heavy load rate reaches 75%. The platform has become an important public service platform at Port of Qingdao Area. The third party estimates that the platform will save more than 5% of the logistics cost for all parties in the logistics chain and reduce the comprehensive logistics cost by hundreds millions of RMB every year. It is understood that the Cloud Service Platform Project stands out from nearly 100 similar projects in China and has been successfully selected as the 'National Intelligent Port Demonstration Project', which is the only selected intelligent port demonstration project of Shandong Province.

Disclaimer

Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:23:04 UTC
