Qingdao Port International : The number of multimodal transport train liner in Qingdao Port has reached 46

Qingdao Port News Center reported, on May 28, Guangping Handan -Qingdao Port Train Liner was officially opened. So far, Qingdao Port has opened 46 multimodal transport lines with more than 30 cities in China. It is understood that Guangping is located at the junction of four provinces Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong and Henan, in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development and two national strategic overlapping areas of the Central Plains Economic Zone. It has obvious geographical advantages and solid industrial foundation. It is the largest safety shoes production base in Asia, the most powerful new building materials and industrial aluminium production base in Northern China, and the largest ball mill steel ball production base on north of the Yangtze River. For a long time, Qingdao Port has always insisted on providing high-quality, convenient and efficient one-stop logistics services for import and export enterprises. It is committed to building a 'door-to-door' and 'end-to-end' logistics service system with partners, giving full play to its comprehensive logistics advantages, and saving comprehensive logistics costs for customers.