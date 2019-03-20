Qingdao Port International : Zhumadian-Qingdao Port "Zhongjihua Jun" train was first launched to traffic

Qingdao Port News Center reported, on March 19, Henan Zhumadian-Qingdao Port sea-railway intermodal transport 'Zhongjihua Jun' train was first launched to traffic.

Relevant personnel from Zhumadian Municipal Government of Henan Provinc, Wuhan Road Bureau of China Railway, Zhumadian Zhongji Huajun Vehicle Co., Ltd, other local enterprises and the representatives of the company participated in the launching ceremony. Local government officials and business representatives said that the opening of the train has changed the logistics organization mode of scattered exports in the past and allowed Zhumadian import and export enterprises to enjoy high-quality, efficient, convenient, and low-cost port services at home. It has played a strong role in promoting the rapid, coordinated and healthy development of the regional economy.

After the opening of the Zhumadian-Qingdao Port Sea-Rail Intermodal Transport Train, it will radiate and serve nearly 100 import and export enterprises with a radius of 80 kilometers in Zhumadian City and its surrounding areas. Compared with the traditional steam transportation mode, this train is safer, more efficient and greener, saving nearly 50% of transportation time and more than 20% of logistics cost.