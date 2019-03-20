Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qingdao Port International : Zhumadian-Qingdao Port "Zhongjihua Jun" train was first launched to traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Qingdao Port News Center reported, on March 19, Henan Zhumadian-Qingdao Port sea-railway intermodal transport 'Zhongjihua Jun' train was first launched to traffic.

Relevant personnel from Zhumadian Municipal Government of Henan Provinc, Wuhan Road Bureau of China Railway, Zhumadian Zhongji Huajun Vehicle Co., Ltd, other local enterprises and the representatives of the company participated in the launching ceremony. Local government officials and business representatives said that the opening of the train has changed the logistics organization mode of scattered exports in the past and allowed Zhumadian import and export enterprises to enjoy high-quality, efficient, convenient, and low-cost port services at home. It has played a strong role in promoting the rapid, coordinated and healthy development of the regional economy.

After the opening of the Zhumadian-Qingdao Port Sea-Rail Intermodal Transport Train, it will radiate and serve nearly 100 import and export enterprises with a radius of 80 kilometers in Zhumadian City and its surrounding areas. Compared with the traditional steam transportation mode, this train is safer, more efficient and greener, saving nearly 50% of transportation time and more than 20% of logistics cost.

Disclaimer

Qingdao Port International Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 02:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15pFIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST : Non-Renounceable Preferential Offering To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Up To S$43.03 Million - Correction Of Issue Price To SGD0.045
PU
11:12pReturn of the Obra Dinn Wins the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the 21st Annual Independent Games Festival Awards
GL
11:11pALPHABET : Google's new gaming service will let game makers use rival clouds, executive says
RE
11:10pHenrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released Their Updated Listing as the World's Largest Black Minority Owner of Domain Names on Planet Earth - Henrietta Lacks, LLC Did It
GL
11:06pSNC LAVALIN : Canada's Trudeau under pressure as MP quits, budget criticized
RE
11:01pPenguin Computing Receives Intel HPC Partner of the Year Award Recognizing Design Expertise and Innovation
GL
10:59pDMCI : Philippine nickel producer DMCI sees tough year with mine shut, inventory declining
RE
10:55pBOEING : Southwest pilots say extra training required after 737 MAX software update
RE
10:55pCRATER GOLD MINING : Placement of Shortfall Shares
PU
10:55pENTEK ENERGY : ETE Investor Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : FAA officials called to testify in U.S. Senate on 737 MAX plane crashes
3Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
4THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.