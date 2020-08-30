Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qingdao is together with all Chinese enterprises in taking the big test of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Summer Summit of Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum 2020, themed "Chinese Enterprises under the Big Test," kicked off in Qingdao on August 28. Wang Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Committee and Secretary of CPC Qingdao Committee, addressed the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Wang said the COVID-19 pandemic is causing accelerated changes worldwide, and the global industry chain, supply chain and value chain are being restructured at a fast speed. Therefore, the Chinese government has put forward the new economic strategy of establishing a "dual circulation" development pattern, in which domestic and foreign markets can boost each other and "domestic circulation" is the mainstay. Under such a circumstance, the summit of Chinese elite entrepreneurs embodies Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum's role in supporting the country's economic development, and is of remarkable significance for Qingdao to develop into a modern international metropolis and build a new international platform for cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

During his speech, Wang recalled his attendance to the 1st Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum at Harbin in the winter of 2001. Themed "New Millennium, New Economy," the event came following China announced to join WTO, and the Chinese entrepreneurs were then excited and also some anxious about the opportunities and challenges in the globalization. However, being an attendee to the 2020 forum, Wang said China, the world's second largest economy, has seen dramatic changes over the past 20 years and therefore the topics at today's forum have changed from those about how to keep in line with the trend of globalization to those about how to cope with de-globalization.

Wang offered four suggestions for Chinese entrepreneurs to respond to the test of COVID-19: enhancing awareness of innovation-driven strong development; improving enterprises' quality, strengthening willpower; being highly motivated to embrace industrial Internet.

He also clarified the tasks that Qingdao can fulfill alongside the entrepreneurs: first, jointly building Qingdao into a new strategic pivot in the regions north of the Yangtze River for national opening-up; second, jointly ensuring Qingdao can give full play to its role as a domestic and international exchange platform in driving "domestic circulation;" third, jointly building an innovation base for new-round high-quality development in the northern part of China; fourth, jointly developing the Jiaodong Peninsula economic circle into a new growth pole for national economic development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245707/Wang_Qingxian_Yabuli_China_Entrepreneurs_Forum_2020.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245708/Yabuli_China_Entrepreneurs_Forum_2020.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: +86-532-85911619
Web: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity 
Twitter account: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qingdao-is-together-with-all-chinese-enterprises-in-taking-the-big-test-of-covid-19-301120723.html

SOURCE Stadt Qingdao


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pENTERGY : Arkansas Continues Storm Restoration from Laura
PU
12:20p(CACC) INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm
PR
12:18pQingdao is together with all Chinese enterprises in taking the big test of COVID-19
PR
12:17pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:36aTIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday
RE
11:35aRAPID NUTRITION : Delivers Strong 2020 Results During Global Pandemic
EQ
11:15aROCKET : SBA Loan Program Contractor and Rocket Loans Face Scrutiny
DJ
11:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : Rolls Out All-New Yaris Cross in Japan
PU
11:10aAMEREN : Illinois and Ameren Missouri sending crews to Arkansas for Tropical Storm Laura restoration
PU
11:03aASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA Demonstrated Unprecedented Reduction in the Risk of Kidney Failure and Cardiovascular or Renal Death in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease in the Phase III DAPA-CKD Trial
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group