Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qingke Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 04:00am EST

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 2,700,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 30 Class A ordinary shares, at US$17.00 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$45.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market and are expected to begin trading today under the ticker symbol “QK”.

The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to 405,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as joint book runners for the offering.

Qingke’s registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, New York 10014
Phone: +1-866-718-1649

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited
28th Floor
350 Park Avenue
New York 10022
Phone: +1-646-794-8800
Email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn

About Qingke

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Qingke” or the “Company”) is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. Qingke signs long-term leases with individual landlords in different locations in relatively inexpensive yet convenient locations and manages them centrally, leveraging its advanced IT and mobile technologies. Technology is at the core of Qingke’s business and is applied to every step of its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables Qingke to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.qk365.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Qingke
E-mail: ir@qk365.com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com 

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11aMIRAE ASSET : Offers Insights into China's Evolving Growth Story
BU
04:10aPLAYMATES : Appointment of non-executive director and independent non-executive director and change in composition of board committees
PU
04:10aGENTING HONG KONG : Delay in despatch of circular regarding very substantial disposal and major transactions in relation to the sale and leaseback of genting dream
PU
04:10aINMARSAT : unveils new SwiftBroadband Helo X-Stream high date rate service for rotary aircraft
PU
04:10aSAMSUNG C&T : places in global top 100 for diversity and inclusion
PU
04:08aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB announces final tender results for outstanding SEK perpetual capital securities
AQ
04:07aHungary to cooperate with Huawei in 5G network rollout - news agency MTI
RE
04:05aBALFOUR BEATTY : Ground Engineering lays new foundations with appointment of Jane Towse-Laval
PU
04:05aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : announces the launch of a bond tender offer
PU
04:05aF SECURE OYJ : Secure garners “superior technical skills” recognition in recent industry evaluation report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
4Oil edges lower after gains driven by trade optimism
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : reports 3.9% rise in sales, names Esperdy chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group