Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in PDF)

06/21/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited

親親食品集團（開曼）股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1583)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited

HUI Ching Lau

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 12 directors, of which three are executive Directors, namely Mr. Hui Ching Lau (Chairman), Mr. Zhu Hong Bo (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wong Wai Leung (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary); five are non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hui Lin Chit, Mr. Sze Man Bok, Mr. Wu Huolu, Mr. Wu Sichuan and Mr. Wu Yinhang; and four are independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Cai Meng, Mr. Chan Yiu Fai Youdey, Mr. Ng Swee Leng and Mr. Paul Marin Theil.

Disclaimer

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:49:04 UTC
