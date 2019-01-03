Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st December, 2018 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:34am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedQinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01583

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalHK$10,000,000.00

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

570,696,557

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

570,696,557

N/A

N/A

NA

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/05/2017 granted on 06/06/2017 Exercise price: HK$2.56 (16/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/05/2017 granted on 16/08/2018 Exercise price: HK$2.31 (16/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted Nil

NilExercised Nil

NilCancelled Nil

Nil

  • 380,000 Nil

  • 530,000 Nil

Lapsed

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

7,000,000

10,320,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aKOSMOS ENERGY : Five innovators win a place in the Senegal Start-Up Accelerator
AQ
11:49aAIRASIA BERHAD : Travel Advisory AirAsia Flights Status to Southern Destinations Regarding Tropical Storm Pabuk
PU
11:49aHIN SANG INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
11:44aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:44aGDS GLOBAL : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
11:44aRICI HEALTHCARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month en…
PU
11:44aSPORTECH : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
11:44aÉDIT AGRICOLE : Credit Agricole team raised funds for Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery
PU
11:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City v Liverpool is a Game of Thrones battle
AQ
11:43aEXXON MOBIL : Al Khelaifi keen to see Qatari players make rapid strides
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.