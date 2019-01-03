Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st December, 2018 (in PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedQinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited 03/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01583
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$10,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$10,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of preference shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other classes of shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalHK$10,000,000.00
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
570,696,557
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
570,696,557
N/A
N/A
NA
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/05/2017 granted on 06/06/2017 Exercise price: HK$2.56 (16/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/05/2017 granted on 16/08/2018 Exercise price: HK$2.31 (16/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted Nil
NilExercised Nil
NilCancelled Nil
Nil
Lapsed
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
7,000,000
|
10,320,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Amount at close of preceding month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthclose of the month