Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st December, 2018 (in PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedQinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01583

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalHK$10,000,000.00

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

570,696,557

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

570,696,557

N/A

N/A

NA

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/05/2017 granted on 06/06/2017 Exercise price: HK$2.56 (16/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/05/2017 granted on 16/08/2018 Exercise price: HK$2.31 (16/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted Nil

NilExercised Nil

NilCancelled Nil

Nil

380,000 Nil

530,000 Nil

Lapsed No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 7,000,000 10,320,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthclose of the month