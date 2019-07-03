Log in
Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30th June, 2019 (in PDF)

0
07/03/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/06/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited

Date Submitted

03/07/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01583

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$10,000,000.00

currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

675,096,557

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

675,096,557

N/A

N/A

NA

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Nil

Nil

Nil

260,000

Nil

5,720,000

Scheme adopted

on 16/05/2017

granted on

06/06/2017

Exercise price:

HK$2.56

(16/05/2017)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Nil

Nil

Nil

400,000

Nil

8,640,000

Scheme adopted

on 16/05/2017

granted on

16/08/2018

Exercise price:

HK$2.31

(16/05/2017)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Disclaimer

Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:42:05 UTC
