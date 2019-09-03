Qinqin Foodstuffs Cayman : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st August, 2019 (in PDF)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Company Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted
03/09/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01583
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
capital
shares
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$10,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
|
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$10,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
capital
shares
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
|
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
|
|
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
capital
shares
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
capital
classes of shares
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
HK$10,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No. of other classes
(1)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
675,096,557
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
Nil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
675,096,557
N/A
N/A
NA
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Nil
Nil
Nil
110,000
Nil
5,510,000
Scheme adopted
on 16/05/2017
granted on
06/06/2017
Exercise price:
HK$2.56
(16/05/2017)
Ordinary shares
|
2. Share Option
Nil
Nil
Nil
190,000
Nil
8,250,000
Scheme adopted
on 16/05/2017
granted on
16/08/2018
Exercise price:
HK$2.31
(16/05/2017)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
shares
Total A.
|
|
(Preference shares)
N/A
|
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
during the
|
month
|
Currency of Nominal value at
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
at close of the
thereto
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
during the
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Qinqin Foodstuffs Group (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 11:39:02 UTC