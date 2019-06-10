Qlarant Foundation Awards $384k in Grants for 2019

Easton, Md., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, recently awarded grants totaling $384,000 to 18 organizations in Maryland and Washington, DC supporting local healthcare-related quality improvement efforts.

Applications from 67 highly qualified organizations were reviewed. Eighteen organizations were awarded grants ranging from $4,000 to $40,000. “These projects cover a large geographic area and address a wide range of medical and social issues,” said Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Chair of the Qlarant Foundation Board of Directors. “The efforts of these organizations greatly improve the lives of our most vulnerable populations.” Dr. Catherine Smoot-Haselnus, Chair of the Qlarant Board of Directors said, “Once again, it was very difficult to choose from such a highly qualified pool of applicants. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support initiatives that improve the health of individuals and communities.”

Qlarant Foundation funded the following programs for 2019-20:

Access Carroll, Inc. – Funding for the Integrated Pharmaceutical Management Program and other projects that support the care team in providing integrated health care services for low-income residents of Carroll County.

Breast Care for Washington, DC – Launch of a new Mobile Mammography Program to increase access to mammography screenings for women in Washington, DC, regardless of their ability to pay.

Camp Attaway, Inc. – Operation of a Therapeutic Summer Program to assist at-risk children manage their emotions and behaviors.

Community Reach of Montgomery County, Inc. – Linguistically appropriate care for the Patient Navigation Program at the Mansfield-Kaseman Health Clinic.

Deep Roots, Inc. – From Homeless to Healthy, a comprehensive program for homeless families with minor children.

Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc. – Expansion of the Community Health Outreach Workers Program to Caroline and Dorchester counties. Program provides care coordination for English and Spanish speaking participants and their primary care providers.

Girls in the Game – After School Program in Baltimore City addressing such issues as health, body image, bullying, and diversity.

Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health, Inc. – Project H.O.P.E. (Holistic Opportunities for Prevention and Education) addresses the service gap for underserved women facing post-partum depression and/or addiction on the Lower Eastern Shore.

Hearing and Speech Agency of Metropolitan Baltimore, Inc. - Charitable Care Fund for the purchase of hearing aids for low-income individuals.

Helping Up Mission, Inc. – Access to care through the Health Insurance Services and Oral Health Care Program for people experiencing homelessness, poverty or addiction in Baltimore.

Kinera Foundation – Youth in Transition and Adult Program provides individuals on the Eastern Shore with special healthcare needs a safe space to develop skills that are essential for independent living.

Miriam’s Kitchen - Social Service Program to break down barriers and improve access to care for District of Columbia residents who are experiencing prolonged homelessness and related complex health issues.

Mission of Mercy, Inc. – Free Mobile Dental Clinic provides fillings and extractions to uninsured and underinsured patients in Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties.

Rebuilding Together, Caroline County - Home Accessibility Modifications and Repairs of private homes for disabled clients to enable them to live independently and in comfort.

Shepherd’s Clinic, Inc. – Launch of the Behavioral Health Program in Baltimore City for primary care for opioid treatment.

The Arc of Prince George’s County, Inc. - Ready 2B Healthy Project focuses on individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

University Legal Services, Inc. - Jail and Prison Advocacy Project promotes access to community-based health care by DC residents with psychiatric disabilities who have been recently incarcerated in DC and in Federal Bureau of Prison facilities.

University of Maryland Medical System Foundation, Inc. – Received the annual Goldgeier Award for the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital Breathmobile Program, which provides free treatment and preventive care to underserved children with asthma in Baltimore City.

About Qlarant Foundation

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, is a national not-for-profit organization that provides grants to charitable and not-for-profit organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia toward projects that help improve the healthcare and human services for individuals and communities. Since 2006, Qlarant Foundation has awarded grants totaling over $5.2 million to 76 organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com.

