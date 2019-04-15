Qlarant Named One of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Data Analytics Companies by Silicon Review

Easton, Maryland, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant has been selected by The Silicon Review, as one of the top 10 fastest growing data analytics companies for 2019.

The award places Qlarant among the elite in data analytics companies for the second year in a row following 2018’s recognition as a Top 20 Most Promising Predictive Analytics Solutions Provider from CIO Review magazine and a Top 10 Solutions Provider as recognized by CIO Applications magazine.

Headquartered in Easton, Md., Qlarant is a Solutions company that focuses on risk management, quality improvement programs, and delivering customized technical products and services to solve complex, real-world problems for their clients.

“The quality assessment industry is growing quickly and Qlarant has risen to meet the demand” says CEO Dr. Ron Forysthe Jr. “Utilizing data analytics has established us as highly credible reviewers and solution providers, and has distinguished us amongst our peers. Data analytics, used in conjunction with subject matter experts and the benefit of AI, enables us to provide clients with new perspectives and courses of action. Qlarant has helped millions of people and saved billions of dollars for agencies and organizations by uncovering and identifying risks, sometimes before they occurred.”

In addition to the award, Silicon Review also featured Qlarant President and CEO Dr. Ronald G. Forsythe, Jr. as their April magazine cover story. He has an extensive background in resource development, innovation, analytics, and risk management. Dr. Forsythe also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) and was a former member on the regional advisory board for BB&T (NYSE:BBT).



About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse—improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner.

