Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qlarant recognized as one of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 09:12am EST

Easton, Md., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant announced today that they have received the national recognition of being selected a winner in the Best and Brightest Companies to work for in the Nation.  The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® annual competition strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country by reviewing answers to questions about communication, work-life balance, employee education,  and diversity.  It identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Participating companies have the opportunity to benchmark results with other cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Chicago.  Nationwide there were over 2400 nominations who met all the participation requirements.

0_medium_bestbrightest.jpg
Qlarant wins national recognition as a great company to work for.


1_medium_Qlarant_logo_2C_with_BestTag_5_24_2018.jpg


2_medium_QlarantLogo_medium.jpg


The competition identified Qlarant as a key industry leader, top influencer and best in class performer in this national annual competition.

Deborah Keller, Vice President of Human Resources at Qlarant commented, “We are thrilled that our associates nominated us for this award – it demonstrates that they believe Qlarant is an exceptional place to work; we are focused on offering affordable benefits that appeal to a broad workforce and providing a strong work/life balance.  Winning the award is a strong testament to commitment to our culture.”

 

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C.  Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner. www.qlarant.com

 

For more information contact:

Pat Boos

Director of Marketing

boosp@qlarant.com

Attachments 

pat boos
qlarant
4108193553
boosp@qlarant.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
09:35aDIFFERENCE CAPITAL FINANCIAL : IIROC Trading Halt - DCF
AQ
09:35aZHEJIANG NHU : NHU Won Shaoxing's First China Patent Gold Award
AQ
09:35aAlliance and Pharmagreen Cannabis Biotech Complex Advance Health Canada Application
NE
09:34aJANUARY 9TH, 2019 : Wayne Bank Promotes Gerald Arnese to Assistant Vice President
PU
09:34aAIRBUS : Delta Air Lines books order for ...
PU
09:34aPeoples Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend
GL
09:33aGRANADA GOLD MINE : Drills 8.39 gt Gold Over 6 Meters At Granada Project Below Pit-Constrained Resources
AQ
09:33aLONMIN : Director Declaration
AQ
09:33aCHROMOS MOLECULAR SY : Jazz Aviation named as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for eighth year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
4BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.