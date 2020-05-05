Qlik Achieves Amazon RDS Ready Designation

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik announced today that Qlik Data Integration has achieved the Amazon RDS Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program, which recognizes successful integration with Amazon RDS. AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Services.



“Qlik has been working closely with AWS and our shared customers to accelerate real-time data integration with Amazon RDS, facilitating migrations and analytic initiatives,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “This recognition as an Amazon RDS Ready Partner demonstrates our continued commitment and the confidence customers can have working with Qlik to enable near-real time data availability on AWS.”

Achieving the Amazon RDS Ready designation differentiates Qlik as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon RDS and that is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

Qlik meets the market demand for modern solutions to data availability with a best-in-class data integration platform that accelerates the value of data, especially for customers leveraging the cloud. Qlik’s Data Integration Platform enhances the discovery and availability of real-time, analytics-ready data through automated data streaming, refinement, cataloging and publishing of analytics ready data.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

