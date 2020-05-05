Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qlik Achieves Amazon RDS Ready Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:19pm BST

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik announced today that Qlik Data Integration has achieved the Amazon RDS Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program, which recognizes successful integration with Amazon RDS. AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Services.

“Qlik has been working closely with AWS and our shared customers to accelerate real-time data integration with Amazon RDS, facilitating migrations and analytic initiatives,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “This recognition as an Amazon RDS Ready Partner demonstrates our continued commitment and the confidence customers can have working with Qlik to enable near-real time data availability on AWS.”

Achieving the Amazon RDS Ready designation differentiates Qlik as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon RDS and that is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

Qlik meets the market demand for modern solutions to data availability with a best-in-class data integration platform that accelerates the value of data, especially for customers leveraging the cloud. Qlik’s Data Integration Platform enhances the discovery and availability of real-time, analytics-ready data through automated data streaming, refinement, cataloging and publishing of analytics ready data.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact:
Derek Lyons
derek.lyons@qlik.com
617-658-5310

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pTREVOR SILVER : CEO of Exusia, Reviews Factors Driving Growth in Healthcare Analytics Market
PR
01:37pBROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:37pHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:36pNorwegian Air to sell new shares at close to 80% discount
RE
01:36pHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces First Quarter Dividend
AQ
01:35pJENOPTIK AG : JENOPTIK AG with positive outlook for the year - Executive Board confident that current market expectations for 2020 can be met - 1st quarter with declines in revenue and earnings, but solid demand and good free cash flow
EQ
01:35pWest Kirkland Management Unaware of Material Change
NE
01:34pAMETEK INC/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pEASON EDUCATION KINGDOM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:34pGENEDRIVE : Result of Placing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group