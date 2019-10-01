Qlik Debuts Qlik Sense Business, Latest Cloud Analytics Offering from its 3rd Generation BI Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced Qlik Sense® Business, the latest offering supporting its cloud-first, SaaS strategy. Qlik Sense Business is a new version of Qlik Sense that provides a simple and fast path for customers of any size to access the world-class analytics of Qlik’s patented Associative Indexing technology. The new product is the first and only pure SaaS offering that brings the power of the 3rd generation of data and analytics to small businesses and groups, accelerating their journey to modern analytics more quickly and with greater ROI than any other offering in the market.



“Qlik is driving the third generation of business intelligence software with our cloud-first, enterprise SaaS analytics platform,” said Mike Potter, Qlik CTO. “Qlik Sense Business extends the opportunity to lead with data to any organization that wants to get started quickly with enterprise-grade analytics. With the core benefits of Qlik Sense and our cloud-native architecture, Qlik Sense Business helps any organization rapidly improve data literacy and data-driven decision making with a built-in upgrade path that grows their analytics alongside their business.”

Qlik Sense Business leverages the latest technology to provide a richer analytical experience than the prior Qlik Sense Cloud Business offering, the solution this new offering replaces. For existing customers, migrating from Qlik Sense Cloud Business to Qlik Sense Business gives them the same outstanding speed, performance and availability as Qlik Sense, with a clear path to easily upgrade and continue their analytics journey with Qlik in the cloud. It will also be offered as a 30-day trial for all potential Qlik customers to evaluate the power of Qlik analytics. Some of the many benefits of Qlik Sense Business include:



Qlik’s Associative Engine, self-service app creation, visual data preparation, interactive dashboards, and smart search,

Automated AI-generated insight suggestions,

Direct connectivity to over 40+ data sources,

A personal space, where individual users can create and share their own content,

Five shared spaces, where users can co-develop and control access to apps,

The same redesigned hub as Qlik Sense Enterprise that enables easy content management and sharing for end users, and

A new management console and MyQlik portal for self-service management and administration.

“Organizations of all sizes are increasingly considering vendor-managed, cloud-based services for BI and analytics, but many also want options for hybrid- and multi-cloud deployment,” said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Constellation Research added Qlik to its Q3 2019 Shortlist™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms on the strength of advances in both its SaaS offerings and underlying software support for the preferred cloud standards of Linux and Kubernetes.”

Qlik Sense September 2019: Natural Language and Deeper Data Connectors Further Democratize Data

The company also delivered updates to its core platform with the release of Qlik Sense September 2019, building on Qlik’s continuous delivery of innovation for the 3rd generation of data and analytics. Included in Qlik Sense September 2019 is a new NLP (natural language processing) capability in the Qlik Cognitive Engine that supports natural language search and interaction in Qlik Sense. As users engage with Insight Advisor, they are now able to enter search criteria using full natural language. The Qlik Cognitive Engine parses the search string to understand the user’s intent and provide the right data and insights based on search criteria. Qlik Sense September 2019 also delivered updated connectors for Salesforce and Snowflake to expand users’ access to key data sources. Both are now available on all Qlik Sense editions and deployment options, including Qlik Sense Business, Qlik Sense Enterprise on Cloud Services and Qlik Sense Enterprise on Kubernetes.

Qlik’s approach to democratizing data and providing flexible cloud-first and multi-cloud options for all customers is more important than ever, given the key trends that customers are looking to address through analytics: leveraging data in the cloud, managing all data (not just big data), benefiting from a single view into all their data, and leveraging augmented intelligence to the edges of the organization.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2019 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact:

Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310



