Qlik Named by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

08/20/2020 | 11:22am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® announced today that Qlik was named as a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.* This designation marks the fifth consecutive year that Qlik has been recognized in the quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

“Qlik’s data integration platform can help any enterprise improve their data-to-insights capabilities, which has been proven to increase overall data usage and value to the organization,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “Our modern data integration platform automates the flow of real-time and continuous data that powers modern analytics, cloud migration, data lake management, and data integration strategies.”

Qlik’s data integration platform, when combined with the company’s analytics platform and its data literacy as a service offering, delivers the industry’s only end-to-end approach to Active Intelligence. Unlike traditional approaches, Active Intelligence realizes the potential in data pipelines by bringing together data at rest with data in motion for continuous intelligence derived from real-time, up-to-date information, and is specifically designed to take or trigger immediate actions. This approach closes the gaps from relevant to actionable data (Qlik Data Integration), actionable data to actionable insights (Qlik Analytics) and from investment to value (Data Literacy as a Service).

Qlik partners with global cloud and platform providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as organizations like Snowflake, Databricks and Confluent in delivering data warehouse automation, data lake automation and Kafka/streaming integration, with continued expansion with global systems integrators like Accenture and Cognizant.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, 18 August, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into active intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons
Email: derek.lyons@qlik.com
Phone: 617-658-5310

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
