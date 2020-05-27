QlikWorld Online Virtual Global Conference Brings Together the Entire Qlik Community

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® has recently announced its expanded agenda for QlikWorld Online , its free virtual customer, partner and prospect event being held June 24-25. This online worldwide conference will feature vision keynotes, product demonstrations and roadmap, Global Customer Transformation awards, an interactive expo floor and over 100 breakout sessions, bringing together Qlik customers, partners, influencers and data enthusiasts to gain a better understanding of how to capitalize on data and analytics to innovate and transform their organizations.



What:

QlikWorld Online 2020 focuses on providing customers and partners with the knowledge and best practices needed to enable them to lead with Qlik’s end-to-end platform, which leverages data integration and analytics solutions to help businesses find efficiencies and ways to improve their entire data supply chain. CEO Mike Capone will kick off the event, sharing Qlik’s strategic vision and roadmap, demonstrating how Qlik is addressing customers’ most difficult data challenges.

Additional keynote presentations from Qlik’s leadership will include CMO Rick Jackson and CPO James Fisher, who will showcase how customers can use Qlik’s technologies to improve the quality and integration of their enterprise data to draw meaningful insights that drive better business decisions and outcomes. Poornima Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Clients, will discuss with IDC’s Dan Vesset how leading organizations are optimizing their data pipelines for better insights and outcomes. Ramaswamy will also introduce Qlik’s Global Transformational Award winners – customers recognized for their pioneering work using Qlik technologies – who will join her for a panel discussion around accelerating business value through data-driven transformation. The keynotes and discussion will highlight how Qlik is at the forefront of key trends within the data technology world, including data integration, data literacy, SaaS analytics and augmented analytics. Qlik product trainings and certification exams will also be offered.

Customer and partner presenters from companies like Accenture, Siemens Healthineers, Nationwide Building Society and Zurich Insurance will participate in more than 100 breakout sessions. The complete list of sessions can be viewed at the following link: https://qlikworld.qlik.com/sessions/breakout-sessions/ .

Diamond sponsors of the conference include Accenture , Cognizant , SDG Group and Vizlib .

QlikWorld Datathon: In partnership with C40 Cities, the Datathon will challenge customers and partners to develop data and analytic solutions to promote city resiliency, with the added test of understanding how the Coronavirus outbreak impacts our plans for climate sustainability. The event will take resiliency and Coronavirus data and overlay a view of other socioeconomic factors and demographic data to create a challenge for the participants to present solutions to the response efforts and how we can best prepare for future outbreaks. Recordings of the top 3-5 submissions will be played at QlikWorld for a final judging. Online audience judging will determine the Datathon’s winner.

When:

June 24-25, 2020

Americas – 11:00 AM EST to 5:00 PM EST

Europe, Middle East and Africa – 10:00 AM CET to 4:00 PM CET

Asia Pacific – 7:30 AM IST/10:00 SGT/12:00 AEST to 13:30 PM IST/16:00 SGT/18:00 AEST



Where:

To view the current QlikWorld Online 2020 agenda and register, please visit: https://qlikworld.qlik.com/ .

Follow https://qlikworld.qlik.com/ as it unfolds on social media via @Qlik and #QlikWorld.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.