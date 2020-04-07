Qosina : Is the Trusted Provider of Single-Use Bioprocessing Components

Qosina carries a broad selection of in-stock, single-use bioprocessing components. The company provides 3D CAD models and comprehensive technical specifications, such as material safety data sheets, technical data sheets, material certification and compatibility information on most of these products. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, reflecting its unwavering commitment to providing high quality products backed by business continuity, consistent quality and change control that meet customer expectations and comply with industry standards.

Single-use components in Qosina’s bioprocessing line include tubing, sanitary couplings, bag ports, aseptic connectors and more. Browse popular brands like CPC AseptiQuik®, Pharmafluor®, PharmaLok™, BioValve™, BioClamp™ and BioEnd Cap™. Visit https://www.qosina.com/bioprocessing-2 to see the full line.

For more information about single-use systems and how they can be beneficial in a global crisis like COVID-19, read Qosina’s latest blog post: https://www.qosina.com/single-use-systems-for-bioprocessing.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

