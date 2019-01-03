Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qosina's Barbed, Tube-to-Tube Connectors Help Reduce Time to Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 06:44pm CET

Qosina carries a diverse selection of barbed, tube-to-tube connectors in many different configurations including straight, reducing, Y, T and elbow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005595/en/

Qosina's Barbed, Tube-to-Tube Connectors are Easy to Assemble (Photo: Business Wire)

Qosina's Barbed, Tube-to-Tube Connectors are Easy to Assemble (Photo: Business Wire)

These connectors are cost-effective, reliable and versatile. They can be used with various types of tubing, accommodating inner diameters as small as 1/16 inch (0.0625 inch, 1.59 mm) and as large as 1 inch (25.4 mm). Bonding or adhesives are not necessary, so assembly is simple and quick.

Qosina will be showcasing its barbed, tube-to-tube connectors, in addition to thousands of stock components, at Booth 2121 during MD&M West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim CA, February 5-7.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:31pBrandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program
GL
07:29pFRANKLY INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07:29pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Assist Customers Affected by U.S. Government Shutdown
PR
07:28pWESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:28pGENERAL MOTORS : UAW Lawsuit Says GM Violating Agreement by Using Temp Workers -- Reuters
DJ
07:27pGOOGLE SHIFTED $23 BILLION TO TAX HAVEN BERMUDA IN 2017 : filing
RE
07:27pGRAY TELEVISION : finalizes Raycom acquisition
AQ
07:26pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Cost to insure Bristol-Myers debt jumps as leverage balloons
RE
07:26pREPLIGEN : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
07:24pJoget accelerates its growth plan with the announcement of new CEO
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.