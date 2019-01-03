Qosina's Barbed, Tube-to-Tube Connectors Help Reduce Time to Market

Qosina carries a diverse selection of barbed, tube-to-tube connectors in many different configurations including straight, reducing, Y, T and elbow.

These connectors are cost-effective, reliable and versatile. They can be used with various types of tubing, accommodating inner diameters as small as 1/16 inch (0.0625 inch, 1.59 mm) and as large as 1 inch (25.4 mm). Bonding or adhesives are not necessary, so assembly is simple and quick.

Qosina will be showcasing its barbed, tube-to-tube connectors, in addition to thousands of stock components, at Booth 2121 during MD&M West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim CA, February 5-7.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000.

