Qosina's Barbed, Tube-to-Tube Connectors Help Reduce Time to Market

Qosina carries a diverse selection of barbed, tube-to-tube connectors
in many different configurations including straight, reducing, Y, T and
elbow.
These connectors are cost-effective, reliable and versatile. They can be
used with various types of tubing, accommodating inner diameters as
small as 1/16 inch (0.0625 inch, 1.59 mm) and as large as 1 inch (25.4
mm). Bonding or adhesives are not necessary, so assembly is simple and
quick.
Qosina will be showcasing its barbed, tube-to-tube connectors, in
addition to thousands of stock components, at Booth 2121 during MD&M
West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim CA, February 5-7.
Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use
components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s
philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by
providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog
features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a
one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low
minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of
existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO
9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000
square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about
Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest
products, visit www.qosina.com
or call +1 (631) 242-3000.
