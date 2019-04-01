Qosina's Multi-Purpose, Single-Use Hand Instruments Are Ideal for Procedure Kits

Qosina stocks a wide selection of single-use hand instruments in an
assortment of lengths, colors and distinctive style tips. These tools
are suitable for use in many diverse applications and industries, and
are ideal for kit-packing. They are constructed of high quality plastics
and stainless steel, and are designed to perform under the toughest
conditions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005558/en/
Qosina offers a wide selection of single-use hand instruments.(Photo: Business Wire)
Qosina’s single-use hand instruments are cost-effective; there are no
maintenance, repair, sterilization or reprocessing fees. The tools are
sturdy and reliable, greatly reduce the risk of cross-contamination and
provide added assurance of functionality.
Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use
components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s
philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by
providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog
features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a
one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low
minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of
existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO
9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000
square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about
Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest
products, visit www.qosina.com
or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division,
at www.qosmedix.com.
Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty supplies to the
cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005558/en/