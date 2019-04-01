Log in
Qosina's Multi-Purpose, Single-Use Hand Instruments Are Ideal for Procedure Kits

04/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Qosina stocks a wide selection of single-use hand instruments in an assortment of lengths, colors and distinctive style tips. These tools are suitable for use in many diverse applications and industries, and are ideal for kit-packing. They are constructed of high quality plastics and stainless steel, and are designed to perform under the toughest conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005558/en/

Qosina offers a wide selection of single-use hand instruments.(Photo: Business Wire)

Qosina’s single-use hand instruments are cost-effective; there are no maintenance, repair, sterilization or reprocessing fees. The tools are sturdy and reliable, greatly reduce the risk of cross-contamination and provide added assurance of functionality.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty supplies to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.


© Business Wire 2019
