Qsonica and Axiomm Technologies Partner to Provide Turnkey Nanoemulsion Solution

09/12/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

NEWTOWN, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qsonica, LLC (“Qsonica”) – a leader in the design, development and manufacture of some of the most powerful, technologically advanced and reliable ultrasonic liquid processors – and Axiomm Technologies Ltd. ("Axiomm") – an industry-leading technology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel manufacturing and consumption methods – have partnered to provide a comprehensive turnkey platform for the development and manufacture of best-in-class nanoemulsions.

Qsonica’s state-of-the-art hardware paired with Axiomm’s µGOO (“mew or micro goo”) provides a versatile and robust end-to-end solution for both those unfamiliar with nanoemulsion technology as well as for existing processors who wish to improve the quality and performance of their products in a cost-effective manner.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Qsonica to provide its customers with Axiomm’s µGOO, our precursor technology that enables anyone to produce a consistently best-in-class nanoemulsion,” said Andrew Wong, President. “Our µGOO technology gives any group that desires a nanoemulsion SKU the ability to dispense with expensive, time-consuming R&D efforts and overhead, allowing them to focus on other key aspects of their business.”

Axiomm’s µGOO technology addresses the prevalent issues with nanoemulsions by demonstrating: long-term stability over a wide range of environmental conditions; a complete preservative regimen; high temperature stability; minimal active ingredient degradation over time; enhanced bioavailability; and rapid onset. With Qsonica’s hardware, µGOO reduces nanoemulsion production to a purely operational process, minimizing operator error.

About Axiomm Technologies Ltd.

Axiomm is a technology company whose team of technical experts combines academic and industrial expertise in the development and commercialization of novel manufacturing and consumption methods. All technologies and products are designed with the health and wellness consumer in mind, and each increases the efficiency and speed with which the body absorbs vitamins, nutraceuticals and cannabinoids. Axiomm’s µGOO precursor technology, µSHOT – a best-in-class nanoemulsion – and µMIX – a truly groundbreaking water-compatible powder that reconstitutes a nanoemulsion when dissolved or ingested – are all designed to provide an exceptional experience to both individual consumers and our industry partners.

About Qsonica, LLC

Qsonica has been a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of ultrasonic liquid processors for over 40 years and produces some of the most powerful, technologically advanced and reliable ultrasonic devices on the market. Qsonica’s products can be found around the world in thousands of laboratories with applications spanning the fields of microbiology, nanotechnology, epigenetics, life science, R&D, engineering and food processing. Qsonica utilizes state-of-the-art machinery and design tools to maintain our cutting-edge approach to research and development.

Contact Information

Axiomm Technologies Ltd.
Andrew Wong
403.472.0549
andrew@axiomm.com
   
Website: www.axiomm.com

Qsonica, LLC
Marc Lustig     
203-426-0101 x392
mlustig@sonicator.com

Website: www.sonicator.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
