Quadient : Hosts Fourth CX Day Virtual Event to Share Best Practices for Achieving Customer Experience Success

06/17/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Free registration now open for four educational webinars on June 26

www.quadient.com: Quadient, the award-winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announced it will be hosting its fourth Customer Experience (CX) Day virtual event on June 26, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. This series of educational webinars is designed for IT executives, CX practitioners and marketing professionals to learn from industry leaders what customer experience design and customer experience management mean to businesses across industries.

“We are excited to present this year’s lineup of CX thought leaders from some of the world’s biggest brands who are at the forefront of CX,” said Tamir Sigal, CMO of Quadient. “CX Day was created to address the latest trends, best practices and changes in the CX landscape. After receiving positive feedback from our customers and partners, we decided to bring it back for a fourth year to take another deep dive into what defines a successful CX strategy.”

The schedule for CX Day is as follows:

9:00-9:40 a.m. EDT – Keynote

Reena Merchant, UX leadership at Google and advisory board member at University of California, Irvine, will present a TED Talk-style presentation on “Designing With Purpose.” This session will explore how businesses should deliver experiences that get to the core of what customers value. This session will include a live audio Q&A.

9:40-10:50 a.m. EDT – CX Practitioners Roundtable

Presented by a panel of thought leaders and practitioners from IBM, Cineplex Entertainment, Scotiabank, Teal N Bronze and The Moment Inc, the discussion will be about the life of a CX and UX professional within their respective fields. This session will cover the ups, downs, setbacks, challenges and joys of spearheading CX projects and programs.

10:50-11:25 a.m. EDT – Analyst Advisory

TJ Keitt and Kelly Price, Forrester analysts serving customer experience professionals, will explore in depth the CX Management Maturity Model. Their presentation will cover the importance of prioritizing the six disciplines within the maturity model aligned with certain industry challenges along with examples of organizations that are finding CX success and how they are achieving it. This session will include a live audio Q&A.

11:25 a.m.-12:10 p.m. EDT – Breakout Session

Anita Ghosh, founder and CEO of Bridjr, co-founder of Kitty Savings (a fintech solution) and former head, human centered design and innovation at BMO Financial Group, will present a deep-dive into CX methodology for an enterprise brand, exploring the method-to-the-madness and the nuances that make for a compelling and engaging CX program both inside and outside the organization. This session will include a live audio Q&A.

Registration is free for CX Day sessions. Register for all four sessions or just a few by clicking here.

About Quadient

Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.


© Business Wire 2019
