Quadient : Hosts Fourth CX Day Virtual Event to Share Best Practices for Achieving Customer Experience Success

Quadient, the award-winning leader in Customer Communications Management
(CCM), announced it will be hosting its fourth Customer
Experience (CX) Day virtual event on June 26, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
EDT. This series of educational webinars is designed for IT executives,
CX practitioners and marketing professionals to learn from industry
leaders what customer experience design and customer experience
management mean to businesses across industries.
“We are excited to present this year’s lineup of CX thought leaders from
some of the world’s biggest brands who are at the forefront of CX,” said
Tamir Sigal, CMO of Quadient. “CX Day was created to address the latest
trends, best practices and changes in the CX landscape. After receiving
positive feedback from our customers and partners, we decided to bring
it back for a fourth year to take another deep dive into what defines a
successful CX strategy.”
The schedule for CX Day is as follows:
9:00-9:40 a.m. EDT – Keynote
Reena Merchant, UX leadership at Google and advisory board member at
University of California, Irvine, will present a TED Talk-style
presentation on “Designing With Purpose.” This session will explore how
businesses should deliver experiences that get to the core of what
customers value. This session will include a live audio Q&A.
9:40-10:50 a.m. EDT – CX Practitioners Roundtable
Presented by a panel of thought leaders and practitioners from IBM,
Cineplex Entertainment, Scotiabank, Teal N Bronze and The Moment Inc,
the discussion will be about the life of a CX and UX professional within
their respective fields. This session will cover the ups, downs,
setbacks, challenges and joys of spearheading CX projects and programs.
10:50-11:25 a.m. EDT – Analyst Advisory
TJ Keitt and Kelly Price, Forrester analysts serving customer experience
professionals, will explore in depth the CX Management Maturity Model.
Their presentation will cover the importance of prioritizing the six
disciplines within the maturity model aligned with certain industry
challenges along with examples of organizations that are finding CX
success and how they are achieving it. This session will include a live
audio Q&A.
11:25 a.m.-12:10 p.m. EDT – Breakout Session
Anita Ghosh, founder and CEO of Bridjr, co-founder of Kitty Savings (a
fintech solution) and former head, human centered design and
innovation at BMO Financial Group, will present a deep-dive into CX
methodology for an enterprise brand, exploring the method-to-the-madness
and the nuances that make for a compelling and engaging CX program both
inside and outside the organization. This session will include a live
audio Q&A.
Registration is free for CX Day sessions. Register for all four sessions
or just a few by clicking here.
About Quadient
Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current
and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio
of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for
their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly
individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our
solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the
name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility
into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and
partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service
provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience
excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.
