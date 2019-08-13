Log in
Quadient : Streamlines Access to Archived Documents and Data with Introduction of Quadient : Archive & Retrieval

08/13/2019 | 10:31am EDT

www.quadient.com: Quadient, the award-winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announces the general availability of Quadient Archive & Retrieval. The solution is a high-performance, highly scalable technology that enables businesses to meet compliance standards and improve customer experience by providing quick access to historical documents and data across all channels. Quadient Archive & Retrieval was specifically designed and built to handle large output volumes and document formats, including high-volume batch customer communications and HTML5.

Key features and benefits of Quadient Archive & Retrieval include:

  • Seamless integration with Quadient Inspire
  • The ability to help organizations meet compliance standards of consumer privacy and data regulations, like GDPR, HIPAA, Section 508 and CCPA
  • Powerful search and rapid retrieval options with a delivery solution for multiple browsers, mobile devices and desktop environments
  • Unique PDF indexing and optimization capabilities, full text indexing, legal hold and electronic report distribution
  • The storing of high volumes of documents and data sets in one enterprise archive up to 75 times more efficiently than traditional archive technology

Quadient Archive & Retrieval features the ability to connect to data in the user’s system for analysis by third-party business intelligence tools, including Watson Analytics, Cognos, Tableau and Spark.

“With new regulations requiring companies to be able to access customer documentation quickly and securely, it is no longer acceptable for businesses to utilize outdated and inefficient legacy archives for records and historical data,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solutions officer, CXM, Quadient. “Quadient Archive & Retrieval offers organizations the opportunity not only to meet today’s high compliance standards, but also to improve the customer experience by allowing customers to securely access their documents and information on the device of their choice.”

About Quadient

Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.


© Business Wire 2019
