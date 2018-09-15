Quaker Heights Care Community joins Ohio Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Heights Care Community in Waynesville, Ohio has joined Ohio Living as its 13th community. Ohio Living, headquartered in Columbus, is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations and is Great Place To Work — Certified™.

Now known as Ohio Living Quaker Heights, the campus's people and mission remain the same.

Ohio Living Quaker Heights was founded by the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in 1905 as a charitable institution caring for elders, operating with the belief that all should be treated with dignity.

Today, Ohio Living Quaker Heights is a life plan community providing independent living, assisted living, long-term nursing care, memory care and short-term rehabilitation.

"Working with key leaders at Quaker Heights Care Community over the past several months, it was clear we shared a similar culture, a strong set of values and a high commitment to quality and service excellence," said Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina. "We are excited to bring them into our family and honored to partner with the residents, families, staff and board as we assist them with their mission in Warren County."

"I am pleased that our board members have demonstrated a deep commitment to continuing and enhancing the healthcare services we offer to our residents, and the employment opportunities we make available to our local community," said Donald "Gus" Edwards, presiding clerk of the Quaker Heights board of directors. "Because we endeavor to live by the Quaker values of integrity, equality, harmony and simplicity, our residents and their families feel respected, loved and at home. The transition to our new identity as a part of Ohio Living, another faith-based, not-for-profit organization that also believes in compassion and community, has seemed a natural fit."

"The board had been exploring partnership opportunities that would sustain and expand our mission and ministry," said Sydney McBride, executive director of Ohio Living Quaker Heights. "We're excited that we chose Ohio Living, an organization closely aligned with our organizational culture and values, to ensure that the mission of our community will grow."

Gumina agrees. "Our decision to operate as a not-for-profit organization means that people remain our first priority. We will help Ohio Living Quaker Heights continue to do the same through benefit of our systems and expertise in healthcare technology, regulatory compliance, business development, finance and investment, employee relations, fundraising and more."

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, and is Great Place To Work — Certified™. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults through its 13 life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. Our Ohio-based services range from a variety of housing options in one of our communities through the full continuum of care to post-acute home health and hospice support for adults, wherever they live. Additionally, the Ohio Living Foundation raises several million dollars annually to support charity care, special programs, capital expansion and endowment.

CONTACT:

Melissa Dardinger, Corporate Manager of Public Relations, Ohio Living

614.888.7800

mdard@ohioliving.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-heights-care-community-joins-ohio-living-300713168.html

SOURCE Ohio Living