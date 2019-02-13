Quaker Lobby Applauds House Vote to End U.S. War in Yemen

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) hailed today’s
historic House vote to end American military participation in the
Saudi-led war in Yemen. The legislation, passed with bipartisan support
in a 248-177 vote, now moves to the Senate, where a floor vote is
expected within the coming weeks.
“Today’s vote affirms the power of grassroots, pro-peace advocacy to
turn the tide against war in Congress,” said Diane Randall, FCNL’s
Executive Secretary. “Ending the war that has led to the world’s worst
humanitarian crisis is something we can achieve. Today’s vote
demonstrates a bipartisan desire to do so.”
When Quakers across the country began lobbying against this war, few in
Congress were focused on the Yemen crisis, and even fewer would speak
out.
“Just a couple years ago, members of Congress would tell us privately
that they didn’t know Saudi Arabia was waging this war, let alone that
the United States was enabling it,” explained Kate Gould, FCNL’s
Legislative Director for Middle East Policy. “Grassroots pressure was
critical in educating members of Congress about this unauthorized war.”
This legislation (H.J.
Res. 37) now heads to the Senate, where 51 votes are required for
passage. Last year the Senate passed a similar measure by a vote of 56-41
on December 13, 2018. Fifty-one of the 56 senators who voted in favor of
that previous version continue to serve in the 116th Congress.
“If the Senate vote is successful, then for the first time since 1973,
Congress will send legislation to the President’s desk that enforces the
War Powers Act,” Gould concluded.
FCNL applauds Rep. Ro Khanna’s (CA-17) indefatigable leadership, and the
support of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA-12), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
(MD-05), Chairman Eliot Engel (NY-16), Chairman Jim McGovern (MA-02),
and Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-2) in making this legislation a top priority for
the 116th Congress.
FCNL is the leading faith-based organization lobbying American
policymakers to end support for the Saudi-led war and the de-facto
blockade of Yemen. As a Quaker organization, FCNL seeks to end war and
all threats of war. To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.
