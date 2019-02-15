Quaker Lobby Welcomes Budget Deal; Deplores National Emergency Declaration

The Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) today welcomed the
bipartisan budget agreement negotiated by Congress to keep the federal
government funded through the rest of the fiscal year. However, FCNL
deplores the declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.
“The current funding compromise is not the one that we would write. But
due to the looming threat of a second shutdown that could have gone on
indefinitely, we were left to choose between bad options. What is
important here is that the federal government remains open while lives
and services will not be further disrupted,” said Diane Randall,
executive secretary of the FCNL. “That can’t be ignored or minimalized.”
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding, as well as potential
funding for more wall to be built along the southern border, have long
been the controversial sticking points that precipitated the longest
government shutdown in American history. The bill has approximately
$1.375 billion for new border wall.
“DHS has shown itself to be an unaccountable agency, both when it comes
to the respectful humane treatment of refugees and the responsible use
of tax dollars. Their track record is not one that warrants an increased
budget. If anything, it should be cut,” said Hannah Evans, FCNL’s policy
representative for immigration and refugee policy.
The DHS bill also increased by 12 percent the number of people –
including children – allowed at immigration detention centers and jails.
“The only national emergency at the southern border is the one caused by
taking children from their families, jailing people fleeing violence,
and deploying the military to border communities that are currently some
of the safest nationwide. This sets a dangerous precedent that will not
be easy to undo. Simply saying there is an emergency does not make it
so, nor legal,” said Evans.
The DHS bill also provides $1.2 billion more for peacebuilding programs
than the administration had requested – a small increase over what
Congress approved last year. It also makes Saudi Arabia ineligible for
the $30 million in annual discounts it had been receiving on American
military training.
