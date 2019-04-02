Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Qualcomm finance chief to depart for rival Intel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc's chief financial officer, George Davis, plans to depart the company, Qualcomm said on Tuesday, and a person familiar with the situation said Davis planned to join rival Intel Corp.

Davis has been the mobile chip supplier's finance chief since 2013.

"On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank George for his dedicated service over the last six years at Qualcomm," Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf told Reuters in a statement. "We all wish him well in his future endeavors."

Intel did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Intel has been without a permanent finance chief since January, when Bob Swan, who had joined as CFO in 2016, was promoted to become Intel's chief executive. At that time, Intel said it would search for a full-time finance chief.

Davis and Swan have worked together before. Before joining Qualcomm, Davis was the chief financial officer of semiconductor equipment firm Applied Materials Inc at the same time that Intel's Swan served on the board of directors.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister announces even closer cooperation with Israel
PU
06:37pCHARLES COUNTY MD : April 2 Commissioners Meeting Update
PU
06:32pQualcomm finance chief to depart for rival Intel
RE
06:22pU.S. March and quarter one auto sales drop in weak start to 2019
RE
06:22pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Joins in Business Appeal on WTO Reform
PU
06:07pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Deputy Secretary-General Urges Stepped-Up Recovery, Climate Resilience, in Remarks to Economic and Social Council Meeting on Cyclone Idai
PU
06:07pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Urges World Communities to ‘Stand Together and Protect Each Other' against Rising Racism, Xenophobia, in Remarks at Cairo Mosque
PU
06:02pWASTE, PLASTICS, OCEANS : Solutions to Creating a Better Future
PU
05:57pGENE YAW : Senators Ward, Yaw Sponsor Measure to Exempt Milk Trucks from Winter Weather Travel Bans
PU
05:47pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Cadre of Trainers to be established to respond to youth crime and violence in CARICOM
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3EL AHRAM CO. FOR PRINTING AND PACKIN : EL AHRAM FOR PRINTING AND PACKING : EPPK.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2..
4EGYPTIAN INT'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST : EGYPTIAN 'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Release from Egyptian Internati..
5SOUTH ELECTRONICS : SOUTH ELECTRONICS : F.S-(SECO)-02-04-2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About