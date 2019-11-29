Quali Smart : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE IN MEMBER OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Quali-Smart Holdings Limited
(滉達富控股有限公司*)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1348)
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND
CHANGE IN MEMBER OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of the Company announces that Mr. Ng Kam Seng ("Mr. Ng") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director with effect from 1 January 2020 in order to pursue his other career goals. He will also step down as a member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee and an authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") of the Company on the same date.
Mr. Ng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ng for his past contributions to the Company.
CHANGE IN MEMBER OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE
As a result of Mr. Ng's resignation, Mr. Poon Pak Ki, Eric, an executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee and an Authorised Representative of the Company with effect from 1 [January 2020].
By Order of the Board
Quali-Smart Holdings Limited
Lau Ho Ming, Peter
Executive Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lau Ho Ming, Peter (Executive Chairman), Mr. Poon Pak Ki, Eric, Mr. Ng Kam Seng and Mr. Chu, Raymond as executive Directors; Madam Li Man Yee, Stella as a non-executive Director; and Mr. Leung Po Wing, Bowen Joseph GBS, JP, Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond and Mr. Wong Wah On, Edward as independent non-executive Directors.
* For identification purpose only
