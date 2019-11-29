Quali Smart : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE IN MEMBER OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Quali-Smart Holdings Limited

(滉達富控股有限公司*)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1348)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND CHANGE IN MEMBER OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company announces that Mr. Ng Kam Seng ("Mr. Ng") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director with effect from 1 January 2020 in order to pursue his other career goals. He will also step down as a member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee and an authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") of the Company on the same date.

Mr. Ng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ng for his past contributions to the Company.

CHANGE IN MEMBER OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

As a result of Mr. Ng's resignation, Mr. Poon Pak Ki, Eric, an executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as a member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee and an Authorised Representative of the Company with effect from 1 [January 2020].

By Order of the Board

Quali-Smart Holdings Limited

Lau Ho Ming, Peter

Executive Chairman