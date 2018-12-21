Quali Smart : Interim Report 2018/2019

Interim report 2018/2019

Financial Services Division

Toy Division

Contents Page Corporate Information 2 Management Discussion and Analysis 3 Other Information 14 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 21 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 22 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity 24 - Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 26 - Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 27

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Mr. Lau Ho Ming, Peter (Executive Chairman) Mr. Poon Pak Ki, Eric

Mr. Ng Kam Seng Mr. Chu, Raymond

Non-executive Director

Madam Li Man Yee, Stella

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Leung Po Wing, Bowen Joseph GBS, JP Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond

Mr. Wong Wah On, Edward

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Audit Committee

Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond (Chairman) Mr. Leung Po Wing, Bowen Joseph GBS, JP Mr. Wong Wah On, Edward

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Leung Po Wing, Bowen Joseph GBS, JP (Chairman) Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond

Mr. Lau Ho Ming, Peter

Nomination Committee

Mr. Leung Po Wing, Bowen Joseph GBS, JP (Chairman) Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond

Mr. Lau Ho Ming, Peter

Corporate Governance Committee

Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond (Chairman) Mr. Ng Kam Seng

Madam Li Man Yee, Stella

COMPANY SECRETARY

Ms. Tang Yuen Ching Irene

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Ng Kam Seng

Ms. Tang Yuen Ching Irene

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive P. O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

IN HONG KONG

Workshop C, 19/F TML Tower

3 Hoi Shing Road, Tsuen Wan New Territories

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER

OFFICE IN CAYMAN ISLANDS

Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

P. O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Cayman Islands

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 22, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

AUDITOR

BDO Limited

25th Floor, Wing On Centre 111 Connaught Road Central Hong KongCOMPANY'S WEBSITE www.quali-smart.com.hk

Management Discussion and Analysis

BUSINESS REVIEW

For the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Current Period"), the general global economy still faced ongoing challenges not limited to the strengthening tariff measures arising from the ongoing trade war between the United States and China but also the change in the interest-rate cycle that suppressed investment incentives of enterprises and individuals, ultimately leading to a negative impact on individual propensity to consume. The shock waves arising from the collapse of Toys R Us in the United State last year continued to stifle business sentiments in the toy industry in general, as retailers became very cautious in placing orders and manufacturers became more prudent in assessing credit qualities of retailers. Moreover, the performance of the global and domestic capital markets have also substantially weakened due to the uncertain business conditions and outlooks induced by the US-China trade war and the foreseeable tightening monetary policy with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve of United States. On the European side, the issues arising from Brexit continued to trouble business sentiments as the final outcome of Brexit remains uncertain, leading to corporates delaying long-term investment decisions and adopting more prudent business approaches. Against this relatively bearish backdrop in the macroeconomic environments, the Group's operations in the Toy Division and the Financial Services Division both faced substantial challenges during the Current Period and suffered from weaker performances when compared with the Previous Period.

Continuing Operations

The Toy Division

As a toy manufacturer offering services primarily on an OEM basis, the Toy Division continues to manufacture products for its customers in accordance with their specifications for whom to sell the products in their own brand names. In order to better deploy the Group's resources and mitigate its business risks, the Toy Division remains focusing in serving customers of internationally reputable toy brands that are considered to be more reliable in order placing and better credit worthiness and higher transparency on its business background in general.

During the Current Period, revenue and segment profit of the Toy Division were approximately HK$456.1 million and HK$25.6 million respectively, representing a decrease of 16.5% and 3.1% respectively over the Previous Period. It was noted that there was a significant decrease of approximately HK$66.4 million or 36.4% in contributions from markets such as the PRC and Taiwan, Central America, Caribbean and Mexico and Western Europe during the Current Period mainly attributable to the uncertain business conditions arising from the ongoing changes on tariffs and related trade policies between the US and these countries. For the North American markets, there was a moderate decrease in the Current Period of approximately HK$18.0 million or 5.5% as compared to the Previous Period, as a result of more prudent customer orders from the North American markets following the Toy R Us debacle last year. Despite the difficult business conditions the Toy Division was facing, its gross margin did slightly improve from 11.0% in the Previous Period to approximately 11.8% in the Current Period, thanks to the effective costs control measures adopted by the Group and our shift to focus more on higher-margin product orders. The Toy Division will continue to maintain its high efficiency operation management with the implementation of stringent cost controls in product manufacturing using lean production approach, logistic simplification management and minimization of inventory level particularly during non-peak business period and such approach was expected to be strictly adhered during the current challenging period.

The Financial Services Division

During the Current Period, there was a drastic change in investment sentiments in the securities markets globally and in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index dropped from 30,093.38 as at 31 March 2018 to 27,788.52 as at 30 September 2018. Average daily turnover value of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEx") decreased by approximately 30.5% from about HK$131.6 billion in March 2018 to about HK$91.5 billion in September 2018. The market capitalisation of the Hong Kong securities markets also decreased from about HK$34.4 trillion as at 31 March 2018 to about HK$32.2 trillion as at 30 September 2018, despite an increase in the number of listed companies from 2,179 as at 31 March 2018 to 2,268 as at 30 September 2018. The change in the sentiments of the Hong Kong securities and capital markets was mainly a result in a change in expectations of business and economic outlooks as a result of the increasing tensions from the US-China trade war and the materialisation of the increase in interest rates. Tightening monetary and industry policies towards certain major sectors in China, such as internet gaming and property, also sent a chill to the investment markets as previous exuberance in these sectors was now subdued, leading to a substantial correction in market prices and values of securities in general. This also spilled over to the primary issuance markets as investors became more cautious towards making decisions and more demanding in pricings, often leading to postponements or even cancellations of transactions.

The securities brokerage services of the Financial Services Division continued to service mainly institutional and corporate brokerage clients during the Current Period. There was a substantial decrease in underwriting and placing commissions received by the Financial Services Division in the Current Period as the majority of the primary issuance transactions we were working on had yet to materialise, given the challenges faced by the primary issuance markets in general as highlighted above. The placing commissions received by the Financial Services Division during the Current Period were mainly derived from placements of corporate bonds by listed issuers in Hong Kong. Issuers were in general more cautious towards bond issuance during the Current Period as pricings of non-investment grade bonds became less attractive to them due to a rapid increase in yields, leading to a reduction in the total amount placed. While in the Previous Period the Financial Services Division received substantial equity underwriting and brokerage income from its role as the sole bookrunner in an initial public offering on the HKEx, the equity underwriting projects it was working on during the Current Period had yet to complete and make contributions to the financial performance of the Group in the Current Period,

Contributions from securities margin financings remained insignificant during the Current Period as a substantial amount of the capital of the Financial Services Division remained secured for settlement purposes, thus limiting its capabilities to expand rapidly in areas requiring a wider capital base or more extensive deployment of capital. The Financial Services Division also recorded a fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of about HK$1.7 million when compared with a fair value loss of about HK$2.5 million during the Previous Period, which was a result of a decrease in the fair value of the investment portfolio of the Financial Services Division during the Current Period, in line with the decrease in the performance of the securities markets in Hong Kong in general during the Current Period.

We remain committed to seeking ways to expand the capital base of the Financial Services Division in order to increase its capacity to participate in more principal-based activities, including participating in underwriting of bigger-scale transactions and securities margin financings. As set out in the announcements of the Company on 25 February 2018, 12 October 2018 and further update on 29 November 2018, the Group is still in the process of executing the transactions as set out in these announcements to introduce Zhongtai Financial International Limited as our new controlling shareholder and acquire Zhongtai International Capital Limited and Zhongtai International Asset Management Limited. If successfully consummated, these transactions will strengthen the capital base of the Group and diversify the product offerings of the Financial Services Division, as well as broadening the business network of the division in China. A significant amount of management time and resources had been dedicated to the negotiations and execution of these transactions during the Current Period, and we continue to strive to work with them to try to complete the various transactions as set out above during this financial year.