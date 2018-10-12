Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of Quali-Smart Holdings Limited.

ZHONGTAI INTERNATIONAL

INVESTMENT GROUP

LIMITED ʕइ਷ყҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

QUALI-SMART HOLDINGS

LIMITED ⑞༺బછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1348)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

(I) UPDATE IN RELATION TO

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES IN

THE COMPANY BY THE SUBSCRIBERS;

(II) UPDATE IN RELATION TO

MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF THE ZTI COMPANIES;

(III) POSSIBLE SALE AND PURCHASE OF SHARES

OF THE COMPANY;

(IV) POSSIBLE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS BY HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED

SHARES AND ALL OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTES, AND TO CANCEL ALL OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS, OF THE COMPANY (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR

AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR

AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT);

AND

(V) PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE

COMPANY

Financial adviser Joint financial advisers to Financial adviser to to the Offeror in the Company in respect of the Offeror in respect respect of the the Subscription, the ZTI of the Offers Subscription Acquisitions and the Offers

(I) UPDATE ON THE SUBSCRIPTION

On 11 October 2018, the Company and the Subscribers entered into the Restated Subscription Agreement pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, and the Subscribers conditionally agreed to subscribe for, an aggregate of 415,908,000 Shares, free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights and benefits attaching to them at Completion and thereafter, for an aggregate consideration of HK$145,567,800 in cash at the Subscription Price of HK$0.35 per Share. The Initial Subscription Agreement dated 23 February 2018, details of which were set out in the Company's announcement on 25 February 2018, has been terminated and superseded by the Restated Subscription Agreement.

Under the Subscription, (i) the Offeror will subscribe for 313,672,000 Shares (representing approximately 21.28% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement) for a consideration of HK$109,785,200; (ii) Subscriber A will subscribe for 33,936,000 Shares (representing approximately 2.30% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement) for a consideration of HK$11,877,600; and (iii) Subscriber B will subscribe for 68,300,000 Shares (representing approximately 4.63% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement) for a consideration of HK$23,905,000. Completion is conditional upon satisfaction or waiver of the Subscription Conditions as described in the section headed "(I) Update on the Subscription - The Restated Subscription Agreement - Conditions precedent" of this joint announcement on or before the Long Stop Date.

The Subscription Shares represent (i) approximately 28.21% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement; (ii) approximately 22.00% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares only (assuming no outstanding Share Options or Convertible Notes will be exercised or converted and no other Shares will be allotted or issued at or prior to Completion); and (iii) approximately 18.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares only (assuming all of the outstanding Share Options and Convertible Notes will be exercised and converted but no other Shares will be allotted or issued at or prior to Completion).

The net proceeds of the Subscription are estimated to be approximately HK$140,000,000 which will be used as set out under the paragraph headed "(I) Update on the Subscription - The Restated Subscription Agreement - Intended use of proceeds" of this joint announcement.

The Subscription Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate which will be subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. An application will be made by the Company for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares on the Stock Exchange.

(II) UPDATE ON MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF THE ZTI COMPANIES

On 11 October 2018, (i) the Company (as purchaser) and ZTI Financial (as vendor) entered into the Supplemental ZTI Capital Agreement to revise and amend certain terms of the ZTI Capital Agreement; and (ii) the Company (as purchaser) and Zhongtai Financial International (as vendor) entered into the Supplemental ZTI Asset Management Agreement to revise and amend certain terms of the ZTI Asset Management Agreement.

The consideration for the ZTI Capital Acquisition, being HK$30,000,000, shall be satisfied by the allotment and issue by the Company to the Offeror (as the designated nominee of ZTI Financial) 85,714,286 new Shares, credited as fully paid, at an issue price of approximately HK$0.35 per Share, at completion of the ZTI Capital Agreement.

The consideration for the ZTI Asset Management Acquisition, being HK$102,000,000, shall be satisfied by the allotment and issue by the Company to the Offeror (as the designated nominee of Zhongtai Financial International) 291,428,571 new Shares, credited as fully paid, at an issue price of approximately HK$0.35 per Share, at completion of the ZTI Asset Management Agreement.

The Consideration Shares to be issued, being an aggregate of 377,142,857 Shares, represent (i) approximately 25.58% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement; (ii) approximately 20.37% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares only (assuming no outstanding Share Options or Convertible Notes will be exercised or converted and no other Shares will be allotted or issued at or prior to Completion); and (iii) approximately 16.63% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged upon Completion (assuming no outstanding Share Options or Convertible Notes will be exercised or converted and no other Shares will be allotted or issued at or prior to Completion).

The Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Mandate which will be subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. An application will be made by the Company for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares on the Stock Exchange.

Listing Rules implications

As at the date of this joint announcement, Zhongtai Financial International and ZTI Financial are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons. As the Offeror is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhongtai Financial International, upon Completion, Zhongtai Financial International will become a controlling shareholder and thus a controller of the Company. As ZTI Financial is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Zhongtai Financial International, it is an associate of the proposed controller. As such, the ZTI Acquisitions under the ZTI Agreements constitute connected transactions for the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.28 of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios of the ZTI Acquisitions in aggregate exceeds 5% and the aggregate consideration is more than HK$10,000,000, the entering into of the ZTI Agreements and the ZTI Acquisitions contemplated thereunder are subject to reporting, announcement, circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Based on the latest financial information of the Company, ZTI Asset Management and ZTI Capital, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios of the ZTI Acquisitions in aggregate exceeds 25% but all of them are less than 100%, the entering into of the ZTI Agreements and the ZTI Acquisitions contemplated thereunder also constitute major transactions for the Company and are subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

(III) THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Company was informed by the Vendors that, on 11 October 2018, the Vendors and the Offeror entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell and the Offeror conditionally agreed to purchase the Sale Shares. The Sale Shares represent (i) approximately 34.05% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this joint announcement; (ii) approximately 22.14% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged upon Completion (assuming no outstanding Share Options or Convertible Notes will be exercised or converted and no other Shares will be allotted or issued at or prior to Completion); and (iii) for illustration purposes only, approximately 18.71% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company upon Completion (assuming all outstanding Share Options and Convertible Notes were exercised or converted and no other Shares would be allotted or issued at or prior to Completion). The total consideration for the Sale Shares under the Share Purchase Agreement is HK$356,465,440 (equivalent to HK$0.71 per Share, which is the same as the Share Offer Price).

(IV) POSSIBLE UNCONDITIONAL MANDATORY CASH OFFERS

As at the date of this joint announcement, save for the Subscription Shares, the Sale Shares, the Consideration Shares and the Shares in connection with the Offers, none of the Offeror and its Concert Parties (including Subscriber A and Subscriber B and their respective Concert Parties) is interested in any Shares.