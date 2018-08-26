Quali Smart : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 AUGUST 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. QUALI-SMART HOLDINGS LIMITED 滉達富控股有限公司* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1348) POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 AUGUST 2018 The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on Friday, 24 August 2018 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Quali-Smart Holdings Limited dated 25 July 2018. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on Friday, 24 August 2018, were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, had acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM. The results of the voting are as follows: Ordinary Resolutions (note) Number of Votes (Shares) (approximate % of votes cast) For Against 1. To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Independent Auditor for the year ended 31 March 2018. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 2. To re-elect Mr. Chu, Raymond as an executive Director. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 3. To re-elect Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond as an independent non-executive Director. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 4. To re-elect Mr. Wong Wah On, Edward as an independent non-executive Director. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 5. To authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 6. To re-appoint BDO Limited as the Auditor and to authorize the Directors to fix its remuneration. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 7. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the Company not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution. 653,030,155 (99.96%) 282,000 (0.04%) Ordinary Resolutions (note) Number of Votes (Shares) (approximate % of votes cast) For Against 8. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares in the Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this resolution. 653,312,155 (100%) 0 (0%) 9. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue additional shares in the Company by the aggregate nominal amount of the shares repurchased by the Company. 653,030,155 (99.96%) 282,000 (0.04%)

Note : The full text of the ordinary resolutions is set out in the notice of the Meeting.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 1,474,232,000, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and vote for or against all resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to abstain from voting on or against any of the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any resolution at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions above, all the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company at the AGM.

By Order of the Board Quali-Smart Holdings Limited

Lau Ho Ming, Peter Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board consists of Mr. Lau Ho Ming, Peter (Executive Chairman), Mr. Poon Pak Ki, Eric, Mr. Ng Kam Seng and Mr. Chu, Raymond as the executive Directors; Ms. Li Man Yee, Stella as the non-executive Director; and Mr. Leung Po Wing, Bowen Joseph GBS, JP, Mr. Chan Siu Wing, Raymond and Mr. Wong Wah On, Edward as the independent non-executive Directors.

*

For identification purpose only