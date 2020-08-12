Qualia Launches Fully Digital Home Buying Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, announced today at the Future of Real Estate Summit (FORES) Summer Session , the launch of Qualia RON, a remote online notarization (RON) product to enable entirely digital, contactless home closings. Qualia RON will make Qualia the first and only title and escrow software platform with remote online notarization capabilities built directly into its end-to-end cloud-based software platform. The solution will help ensure the millions of real estate purchases and refinances that happen each year can continue to take place in a secure, digital way during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



“The pandemic has accelerated the need for a contactless, digital home buying experience, turning what was once viewed as a luxury into a necessity,” said Nate Baker, co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “I am proud of our team for devoting the last few months to developing Qualia RON and bringing to market a well-thought out, easy-to-use product to support our real estate ecosystem toward more seamless, digital real estate closings.”

Remote online notarizations are one of the last remaining barriers to a fully digital home buying experience. Qualia’s suite of products and services aim to break down those barriers and make it easier to buy and sell homes. Qualia RON will allow title companies to directly manage and streamline the digital signing experience securely for their clients throughout the entire closing process. With Qualia’s RON solution, title companies will be able to leverage Qualia’s existing secure document sharing and e-signing features in its client communications portal, Qualia Connect.

“With advances in remote online notarization technology and RON permissible in many states across the country, we finally have the capability to make a fully digital, secure and cost-efficient home closing possible,” said Baker. “The launch of Qualia RON marks an important turning point for the industry as we move away from the in-person notary model toward a fully digital, contactless closing experience.”

Qualia RON is the first RON solution built specifically to fully integrate with a title and escrow system of record, eliminating the need for a separate RON point solution. Qualia RON is accessible via Qualia Connect, which is built into Qualia’s platform.

“Qualia RON is the most impactful change I have seen in my career and ensures we’re empowered to deliver the home closing experience our clients want and need,” explained Lisa Nichols, CEO of Virginia Title Solutions. “Remote Online Notarization will result in significant time and cost savings, and it will increase revenue potential for agents like us by helping us expand territories. Most importantly, RON will mitigate current health and safety concerns for both closers and consumers by reducing potential for the spread of COVID-19. Our team at Virginia Title Solutions could not be more proud and excited to align with Qualia.”

Qualia users also have other remote notarization options, including Qualia Connect Video Chat , which can be used for remote ink-signed notarizations (RIN), as well as the ability to access RON-authorized notaries through Qualia’s online vendor Marketplace . In states where RON is allowed , title companies that want to use a RON-enabled software platform will need to become RON certified and register with their state. To assist in those efforts, Qualia has built a team to help companies with those certifications and is available for consultations starting today.

For more information on Qualia RON, please visit blog.qualia.com/Qualia-RON-announcement .