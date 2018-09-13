Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qualia Releases First Fully Integrated Notary Service for the Title, Escrow, and Closing Software Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, a real estate technology company that streamlines the home buying and selling experience, today announced the release of “Notary by Qualia”, a new platform feature that provides title and escrow agents with easy-to-use notary services from Qualia’s nationwide network of verified professional notaries knowledgeable of the real estate closing process. Qualia’s secure title, escrow, and closing software platform is the first of its kind to offer notary services built into its product as a native feature, streamlining the workflow and avoiding hours of additional work, scheduling coordination challenges, or risk of lost paperwork.

Notary services are an essential part of the home closing process, with many documents required to be signed under the supervision of a notary public. The new Notary by Qualia feature simplifies the cumbersome process and offers a number of benefits, such as:

  • Nationwide network: With a vast network of verified notaries across the country who are experienced in real estate closings, title and escrow agents can quickly order services and receive data back seamlessly.
  • Automated scheduling: The signing times can be maintained automatically in Qualia’s built-in calendar to help agents better manage their schedules even if they have dozens, or even hundreds, of active files.
  • Automated document retrieval and payments: Notaries are integrated directly into Qualia’s platform, eliminating the need for title companies to download or upload documents or maintain separate systems.  Title companies will no longer have to worry about missed payments or managing individual payments to various title service providers.
  • Tools for notaries: When signings must be done in person it can sometimes be difficult to find the signing location and show up on time. Notary by Qualia includes built-in street maps and a view of home closing locations with directions to help ensure a consistent signing experience.
  • Secure platform: All information is handled securely through Qualia's SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified software platform so users don't need to email, call, or fax to receive or fulfill orders. In addition to saving time, users avoid the risk of fraud or lost paperwork.

“Qualia is constantly looking for the next opportunity to innovate and create a home buying and selling experience our users’ clients will love,” said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. “We want to make title and escrow agents’ workdays smoother and more efficient by giving them access to a vast network of verified notaries, along with the technology to manage the closing process seamlessly and securely. Notary by Qualia is the latest example of how we are transforming this experience and adding more value to the closing process at every step of the way.”

Notary is available to all new and existing Qualia customers as part of the Qualia Marketplace.

Notaries are invited to join the Qualia network to get connected with additional opportunities from Qualia’s user base of thousands of title and escrow agents. Sign up at https://learn.qualia.com/marketplace/vendors

About Qualia
Qualia is completely redefining how homes are bought and sold by streamlining the home closing experience end-to-end in all 50 states and removing the stress from home buying. Qualia is a one-stop shop for every aspect of a real estate closing, bringing the entire real estate closing team (buyer, seller, title agent, lender, real estate agent) together on to one digital platform to increase understanding, visibility, and efficiency. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Inc 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen, and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named as an ALTA Elite Provider and grown to over 100 employees. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia’s title, escrow, and closing platform visit: www.qualia.com.

Press Contact:
Carolyn Adams
BlueRun Public Relations
Email: carolyn@bluerunpr.com

qualia_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16pBOMBARDIER : Biman inks order for three new Bombardier Q400 aircraft
AQ
04:16pSAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES : group boosts stake in Johnson Controls JV company
AQ
04:16pOOREDOO : Oman extends 4G network to 95pc
AQ
04:16pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Canucks Sports & Entertainment and TD announce new sponsorship
AQ
04:16pMANPOWERGROUP : Right Management U.S. Introduces New Executive Transition Offering Combining Leadership Development, Digital Assessment and Executive Coaching
PR
04:16pWerner Enterprises Supports the 2018 Special Olympics Convoy
GL
04:15pEXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:15pPPG INDUSTRIES : Scientist to Discuss Recent Advances in Automotive Battery Binders, Coatings During The Battery Show North America 2018
AQ
04:15pCUMMINS : New Survey Emphasizes Need for Emergency Weather Preparedness
AQ
04:15pRetail Sales Seen Up 0.4% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
4AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
5UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : UPM KYMMENE OYJ : recognised as the industry's most responsible company in the global Dow Jo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.