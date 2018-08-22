Log in
Qualified Remodeler : magazine’s 40th Annual Top 500 List Revealed

08/22/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

BELFOR Holdings and Window World Inc. lead the way

Qualified Remodeler, a leading magazine serving residential remodelers, today released its 40th annual list of the largest remodeling firms in the United States, the QR Top 500. In total, the group represents $9.7 billion in sales on 1,016,000 remodeling and home improvement jobs. The list was first compiled in 1978 and has been the benchmark of success among remodelers and home improvement professionals ever since.

“All segments of remodeling are experiencing strong demand for services,” said Patrick O’Toole, publisher and editor of Qualified Remodeler. “The 2018 Top 500 is an accurate reflection of an expanding market with more than $325 billion in activity. Big firms are riding a strong economy and growing fast.”

BELFOR Holdings Inc., is ranked the No. 1 fully owned and operated firm on the list for the 18th consecutive year, with $1.79 billion in activity on 142,000 jobs. Based in Birmingham, Mich., BELFOR specializes in insurance restoration activity across the country.

The No. 1 national organization, representing firms with a network of franchisees, is Window World Inc., of North Wilkesboro, N.C. Last year the firm generated $674 million in revenue on 175,062 jobs totaling in excess of 1 million new windows installed.

A number of opportunities and challenges were cited by the Top 500 remodelers. The biggest opportunity: a higher volume of leads for new business. The biggest challenge: finding qualified employees and trade contractors.

A complete analysis of the 2018 QR Top 500, including segment data and company profiles, can be found at QualifiedRemodeler.com.

In 2019, the 3rd annual TOP 500 LIVE! conference will be held March 14-15, at the Hard Rock Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Qualified Remodeler is owned by SOLA Group Inc., which also publishes Kitchen & Bath Design News and Residential Design magazines and is a leading business-to-business media company focused on residential design and construction. To learn more about Qualified Remodeler, go to www.QualifiedRemodeler.com or www.SolaBrands.com.

For questions about Qualified Remodeler or the Top 500, contact Patrick O’Toole, patrick@solabrands.com or (847) 440-3000. To learn more about advertising with SOLA Group Inc., contact company president Paul DeGrandis paul@solabrands.com or (847) 440-3000 x100.


© Business Wire 2018
