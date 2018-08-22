Qualified Remodeler : magazine’s 40th Annual Top 500 List Revealed

Qualified
Remodeler, a leading magazine serving residential remodelers,
today released its 40th
annual list of the largest remodeling firms in the United States,
the QR Top 500. In total, the group represents $9.7 billion in sales on
1,016,000 remodeling and home improvement jobs. The list was first
compiled in 1978 and has been the benchmark of success among remodelers
and home improvement professionals ever since.
“All segments of remodeling are experiencing strong demand for
services,” said Patrick O’Toole, publisher and editor of Qualified
Remodeler. “The 2018 Top 500 is an accurate reflection of an
expanding market with more than $325 billion in activity. Big firms are
riding a strong economy and growing fast.”
BELFOR
Holdings Inc., is ranked the No. 1 fully owned and operated firm on
the list for the 18th consecutive year, with $1.79 billion in activity
on 142,000 jobs. Based in Birmingham, Mich., BELFOR specializes in
insurance restoration activity across the country.
The No. 1 national organization, representing firms with a network of
franchisees, is Window
World Inc., of North Wilkesboro, N.C. Last year the firm generated
$674 million in revenue on 175,062 jobs totaling in excess of 1 million
new windows installed.
A number of opportunities and challenges were cited by the Top 500
remodelers. The biggest opportunity: a higher volume of leads for new
business. The biggest challenge: finding qualified employees and trade
contractors.
A complete analysis of the 2018 QR Top 500, including segment data and
company profiles, can be found at QualifiedRemodeler.com.
In 2019, the 3rd annual TOP
500 LIVE! conference will be held March 14-15, at the Hard Rock
Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Qualified Remodeler is owned by SOLA Group Inc., which also
publishes Kitchen & Bath Design News and Residential Design
magazines and is a leading business-to-business media company focused on
residential design and construction. To learn more about Qualified
Remodeler, go to www.QualifiedRemodeler.com or www.SolaBrands.com.
For questions about Qualified Remodeler or the Top 500,
contact Patrick O’Toole, patrick@solabrands.com
or (847) 440-3000. To learn more about advertising with SOLA Group Inc.,
contact company president Paul DeGrandis paul@solabrands.com
or (847) 440-3000 x100.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005357/en/