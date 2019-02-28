Qualitas Controladora de CV : Audited Financial Statements

Mexico City, February 28th 2019
Audited Financial Statements 2018
Quálitas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Quálitas", "Q", or "the Company") (BMV: Q*), informs its shareholders and the investment community that the external auditors, KPMG Cárdenas Dosal, S.C. handed over to top management the audited Financial Statements. The figures contained in those Financial Statements do not differ from the preliminary accumulated figures reported to the market by the Company on January 29th, 2019 in the fourth quarter 2018 report.
Quálitas also informs that the audited Financial Statements, the notes to the Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors´ Report were presented to the members of the Board of Directors on today's meeting (February 28th 2019).
About Quálitas
Quálitas (Q) is the largest auto insurance company in Mexico in terms of market share, with operations in El Salvador, Costa Rica and USA. Its specialized business model, based exclusively in auto insurance, has allowed the Company to provide top quality service under the largest network in Mexico. Quálitas is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "Q" (Bloomberg:
Q*: MM)
IR Contacts
|
Andreina Incandela
|
María Fernanda Escobar
|
aincandela@qualitas.com.mx
|
mfescobar@qualitas.com.mx
|
T: +52 (55) 1555-6104
|
T: +52 (55) 1555-6175
