Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qualitas Controladora de CV : Audited Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:02pm EST

Mexico City, February 28th 2019

Audited Financial Statements 2018

Quálitas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Quálitas", "Q", or "the Company") (BMV: Q*), informs its shareholders and the investment community that the external auditors, KPMG Cárdenas Dosal, S.C. handed over to top management the audited Financial Statements. The figures contained in those Financial Statements do not differ from the preliminary accumulated figures reported to the market by the Company on January 29th, 2019 in the fourth quarter 2018 report.

Quálitas also informs that the audited Financial Statements, the notes to the Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors´ Report were presented to the members of the Board of Directors on today's meeting (February 28th 2019).

About Quálitas

Quálitas (Q) is the largest auto insurance company in Mexico in terms of market share, with operations in El Salvador, Costa Rica and USA. Its specialized business model, based exclusively in auto insurance, has allowed the Company to provide top quality service under the largest network in Mexico. Quálitas is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "Q" (Bloomberg:

Q*: MM)

IR Contacts

Andreina Incandela

María Fernanda Escobar

aincandela@qualitas.com.mx

mfescobar@qualitas.com.mx

T: +52 (55) 1555-6104

T: +52 (55) 1555-6175

1

Disclaimer

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 23:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:43pAT&T : HBO CEO Richard Plepler Resigning Amid AT&T Restructuring
DJ
06:41pAT&T : HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler to resign from company
RE
06:41pSLM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:41pJAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41pLANTRONIX INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41pBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:40pTALEND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:40pBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:40pFRONTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:40pSIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
3GOLDMINING INC : GOLDMINING : Announces Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form
4LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC : LONESTAR RESOURCES US : Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
5BERRY PETROLEUM CORP : BERRY PETROLEUM CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.