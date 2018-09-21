Qualitas Controladora de CV : Inclusion to the FTSE BIVA

Mexico City, September 21st 2018

Quálitas Controladora informs its inclusion to the FTSE BIVA

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. of C.V. ("Quálitas", "the Company" or "the Group") (BMV: Q*), informs its shareholders and the investment community that according to the liquidity assessment mechanisms Q* is now part of the sample of the FTSE BIVA of BIVA (Bolsa Institucional de Valores, Institutional Securities Exchange as per its acronym in Spanish).

BIVA, together with FTSE Russell, created an index that seeks to represent the behavior of the Mexican securities market and its different segments. The FTSE BIVA index is designed to reflect the performance of Mexican liquid companies, which are components of the FTSE Mexico All Cap Index.

Quálitas Controladora will be part of the index effective September 24, 2018.

You can consult the methodology used to calculate the index in the following link:

https://www.ftse.com/products/downloads/FTSE_BIVA_Index_Ground_Rules.pdf?668

You can consult relevant information of this Index in the following link:

https://biva.mx/en/web/portal-biva/informacion-general1

* Quálitas is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker Q *

About Quálitas

Quálitas (Q) is the largest auto insurance company in Mexico in terms of market share, with operations in El Salvador, Costa Rica and USA. Its specialized business model, based exclusively in auto insurance, has allowed the Company to provide top quality service under the largest network in Mexico. Quálitas is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "Q" (Bloomberg: Q*: MM)

IR Contacts

Wilfrido Castillo Andreina Incandela María Fernanda Escobar wcastillo@qualitas.com.mx aincandela@qualitas.com.mx mfescobar@qualitas.com.mx T: +52 (55) 1555-6005 T: +52 (55) 1555-6104 T: +52 (55) 1555-6175

1