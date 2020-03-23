Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qualitas Controladora de CV : Q*- Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Mexico City, March 23th, 2020

Quálitas Controladora invites to their Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders'

Meeting

Dear investors:

On March 20th of this year, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V. was convened, which will be held on April 20th, 2020 at 17:30 in the facilities located at Avenida San Jerónimo No. 478, Piso 5, Colonia Jardines del Pedregal, C.P. 01900, Ciudad de México.

The shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must contact their account executive at the brokerage firm with which they have entered into their stock brokerage agreement in order to request the issuance of the corresponding Proxy letter, sending the corresponding duly signed voting form.

The brokerage firms that receive from their clients the applications referred to in the previous paragraph should go to the Company´s Secretary located at Paseo de los Tamarindos No. 400, Torre A Piso 31, (Law Firm: DLA Piper México, S.C.) Bosques de las Lomas, C.P. 05120 México, Ciudad de México, Telephone (55) 5261.1800, in charge of Mr. Xavier Mangino Dueñas, to request and obtain the admission passes.

In this sole occasion and as a preventive measure considering the situation that prevails in many companies working at a distance and by electronic means due to the Covid-19 issue, we ask that for the issuance of the admission passes, to initially contact via e-mail the following persons: Xavier Mangino Dueñas, Elena Ibarrola Morlet, Cristian Gastelum Rodríguez, and Edith Marquez

DíazXavier.Mangino@dlapiper.com,Elena.Ibarrola@dlapiper.com, Cristian.Gastelum@dlapiper.com and Edith.Marquez@dlapiper.com. (please include each and every one of these recipients in all communications related to this subject) Accompanying your request with the specific Certificate issued by the S.D. Indeval Institución para el Deposito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., the list of clients that request to attend the Meeting, the corresponding form and other documents that are usually required for the issuance of the admission passes. Once such information is validated, on a case by case basis, the physical delivery to each intermediary and/or shareholder of the admission passes shall be coordinated with those addresses. Any questions regarding this procedure can be consulted and will be resolved via e-mail by Xavier Mangino Dueñas, Elena Ibarrola Morlet, Cristian Gastelum Rodríguez, and/or Edith Marquez Díaz

atXavier.Mangino@dlapiper.com,Elena.Ibarrola@dlapiper.com, Cristian.Gastelum@dlapiper.com and Edith.Marquez@dlapiper.com. Please include each and every one of the recipients in all communications related to this subject for better assistance and service.

1

About Quálitas

Quálitas (Q) is the largest auto insurance company in Mexico in terms of market share, with operations in El Salvador, Costa Rica, USA and Peru. Its specialized business model, based exclusively in auto insurance, has allowed the Company to provide top quality service under the largest network in Mexico. Quálitas is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "Q" (Bloomberg: Q*: MM).

Investor relations contacts

Santiago Monroy

Andreina Incandela

smonroy@qualitas.com.mx

aincandela@qualitas.com.mx

T: +52 (55) 1555-6056

T: +52 (55) 1555-6104

2

Disclaimer

Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 16:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pCHF : 424b5
PU
12:49pNCC PUBL : Information regarding the NCC Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2020 in view of the coronavirus
AQ
12:49pHilary Fiorella Named Executive Director of Center for Women at The American College of Financial Services
GL
12:48pNEXT : UK retailer Next closing its stores at 1800 GMT Monday
RE
12:47pEFECTE OY : updates its strategy and long-term financial targets
AQ
12:47pEFECTE PLC : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:47pAT&T Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pVITEC SOFTWARE PUBL : postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 2020
AQ
12:46pNCC PUBL : Revised proposal for dividend
AQ
12:46pEFECTE PLC : 's s Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 - international SaaS grew by 69%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group