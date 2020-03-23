Qualitas Controladora de CV : Q*- Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 2020

Mexico City, March 23th, 2020

Quálitas Controladora invites to their Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders'

Meeting

Dear investors:

On March 20th of this year, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V. was convened, which will be held on April 20th, 2020 at 17:30 in the facilities located at Avenida San Jerónimo No. 478, Piso 5, Colonia Jardines del Pedregal, C.P. 01900, Ciudad de México.

The shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting must contact their account executive at the brokerage firm with which they have entered into their stock brokerage agreement in order to request the issuance of the corresponding Proxy letter, sending the corresponding duly signed voting form.

The brokerage firms that receive from their clients the applications referred to in the previous paragraph should go to the Company´s Secretary located at Paseo de los Tamarindos No. 400, Torre A Piso 31, (Law Firm: DLA Piper México, S.C.) Bosques de las Lomas, C.P. 05120 México, Ciudad de México, Telephone (55) 5261.1800, in charge of Mr. Xavier Mangino Dueñas, to request and obtain the admission passes.

In this sole occasion and as a preventive measure considering the situation that prevails in many companies working at a distance and by electronic means due to the Covid-19 issue, we ask that for the issuance of the admission passes, to initially contact via e-mail the following persons: Xavier Mangino Dueñas, Elena Ibarrola Morlet, Cristian Gastelum Rodríguez, and Edith Marquez

DíazXavier.Mangino@dlapiper.com,Elena.Ibarrola@dlapiper.com, Cristian.Gastelum@dlapiper.com and Edith.Marquez@dlapiper.com. (please include each and every one of these recipients in all communications related to this subject) Accompanying your request with the specific Certificate issued by the S.D. Indeval Institución para el Deposito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., the list of clients that request to attend the Meeting, the corresponding form and other documents that are usually required for the issuance of the admission passes. Once such information is validated, on a case by case basis, the physical delivery to each intermediary and/or shareholder of the admission passes shall be coordinated with those addresses. Any questions regarding this procedure can be consulted and will be resolved via e-mail by Xavier Mangino Dueñas, Elena Ibarrola Morlet, Cristian Gastelum Rodríguez, and/or Edith Marquez Díaz

atXavier.Mangino@dlapiper.com,Elena.Ibarrola@dlapiper.com, Cristian.Gastelum@dlapiper.com and Edith.Marquez@dlapiper.com. Please include each and every one of the recipients in all communications related to this subject for better assistance and service.

