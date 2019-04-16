Quality Bath : Awarded Best of Houzz 2019

Quality Bath, online kitchen and bath supplier, recognized again by Houzz, for superior customer service

Quality Bath, an online retailer of kitchen and bath fixtures, has been awarded “Best of Customer Service” by Houzz for the second year in a row.

The Best of Houzz 2019 badge signifies Quality Bath’s superior performance in Customer Service, a symbol of dependability, popularity, and loyalty to their clients. Their enduring commitment and consistency has earned them a flawless reputation, and the respect of clients and industry professionals; their ratings and client reviews stand out among over 2.1 million professionals who are active on Houzz.

"Best of Houzz is a true badge of honor as it is awarded by our community of homeowners, those who are hiring design, remodeling and other home improvement professionals for their projects,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz.

About Quality Bath

Quality Bath is a premier supplier of superior kitchen and bath products. With a company culture that centers on customer service, their dedication to clients is unmistakable in every department, providing a showroom experience combined with the convenience of online shopping.

The sales representatives at Quality Bath are knowledgeable about the technicalities of every product and industry trends, a combination that allows them to confidently guide every client to the most appropriate purchases.

During order processing every order is meticulously reviewed by a seasoned member of the team, who notifies the client of any discrepancies: incompatible parts, irregular sizes, or other possible oversights. Additionally, if an order is ready before the client needs it, Quality Bath offers an option to hold items in the warehouse as necessary.

