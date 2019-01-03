Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quality improvement interventions improve efficacy of depression screening and follow-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:01pm CET

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Depression is the leading cause of disability and often goes unaddressed, particularly for minorities, immigrants and refugees.1–[2] While evidence-based guidelines recommend screening for the adequate diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of depression, only seven states report depression screening and follow-up.

A new study in the January 2019 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, “Not Missing the Opportunity: Improving Depression Screening and Follow-Up in a Multicultural Community,” by Ann M. Schaeffer, DNP, CNM, and Diana Jolles, PhD, CNM, details the work of Harrisonburg Community Health Center (HCHC), Virginia, to improve the efficacy of Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) for depression — an evidence-based approach to identify and treat disorders related to substance abuse.

Researchers implemented four core interventions at HCHC, a rural Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with three clinic sites:

  • Use of written standardized Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ) screening tools in six languages
  • The Option Grid™, a standardized tool to help clients who screen positive for depression to share what matters most to them
  • A “right care” tracking log to assist providers in documenting follow-up phone calls and visits for clients who screen positive for depression
  • Team meetings and in-services to support capacity building

Surveys, charts and registry data were used to analyze and evaluate the population health impact of the interventions. Results showed provision of evidence-based care increased to 71.4 percent and adherence to follow-up increased from 33.3 percent to 60 percent. Screening in the client’s preferred language also increased to 85.2 percent, identifying a positive PHQ incidence of 45.5 percent.

“The project demonstrated the feasibility of using rapid-cycle improvement to improve depression screening and follow-up within a multicultural community health center,” the authors noted. “This project also brought attention to a chronic condition with long-standing implications for individual and community health that too often go unidentified and therefore unaddressed.”

The January 2019 issue is available online free to the public until the end of 2019. Also featured in the issue:

For more information, visit The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety website. 

Note for editors
The article is “Not Missing the Opportunity: Improving Depression Screening and Follow-Up in a Multicultural Community,” by Ann M. Schaeffer, DNP, CNM; and Diana Jolles, PhD, CNM. The article appears in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, volume 45, number 1 (January 2019), published by Elsevier.

The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) is a peer-reviewed journal providing health care professionals with innovative thinking, strategies and practices in improving quality and safety in health care. JQPS is the official journal of The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources, Inc. Original case studies, program or project reports, reports of new methodologies or the new application of methodologies, research studies, and commentaries on issues and practices are all considered.

1 World Health Organization. Depression. 2018. Mar 22 Accessed Jul 20, 2018. http://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/depression

2 Tarricone I , et al. Ethnic variation in the prevalence of depression and anxiety in primary care: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Psychiatry Res. 2012 Feb 28;195:91–106.

Media Contact:       

Katie Bronk
Corporate Communications
(630) 792-5175
kbronk@jointcommission.org

View the multimedia news release

 

jc_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29pFRANKLY INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07:29pPROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES : to Assist Customers Affected by U.S. Government Shutdown
PR
07:28pWESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:28pGENERAL MOTORS : UAW Lawsuit Says GM Violating Agreement by Using Temp Workers -- Reuters
DJ
07:27pGOOGLE SHIFTED $23 BILLION TO TAX HAVEN BERMUDA IN 2017 : filing
RE
07:27pGRAY TELEVISION : finalizes Raycom acquisition
AQ
07:26pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Cost to insure Bristol-Myers debt jumps as leverage balloons
RE
07:26pREPLIGEN : to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
07:24pJoget accelerates its growth plan with the announcement of new CEO
BU
07:23pOil near flat, prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.