Quanergy Announces Availability of Power Over Ethernet for M8 LiDAR Sensor

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a global leader in the design and development of
solid state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced
the availability of its M8 LiDAR sensor with Power over Ethernet (PoE+).
This new connector interface, designed specifically for the security
market, allows the sensor to be easily installed and integrated with new
or existing security systems, without costly custom wiring to power the
LiDAR sensor.
Surveillance systems leverage PoE to transmit power and data across the
sensor and system. The IEEE 802.3at (PoE+) specification provides more
power to PoE-powered devices and allows for a broader range of devices
to be easily integrated into a network via standard Ethernet cable. The
release of the M8 with PoE+ allows for a simpler, more flexible
installation of LiDAR-based security systems. Its plug-and-play
usability permits customers to make use of their existing security
infrastructure when upgrading to a LiDAR-based security solution,
leading to significant savings in implementation cost and time.
The M8 sensor’s long range and 360 degree field of view enables systems
to detect and track potential intruders before they physically breach a
perimeter. The M8 PoE+ provides a signifcantly smaller overall footprint
than other PoE+ sensors and radars. Unlike traditional security camera
technology, the M8 operates successfully in challenging weather
environments as well as in the dark. Paired with Quanergy’s proprietary
LiDAR perception software, QORTEX for Security™, the M8 can be used as a
standalone solution, or as an integrated component of a larger security
system.
“We built the M8 with Power over Ethernet to enable our security
customers to implement a LiDAR-based security system as easily as they
would a camera-based surveillance system,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of
Quanergy. “Our LiDAR sensors lead the industry in price, performance,
and reliability. With PoE+, our customers can easily harness the power
of LiDAR to ensure the highest level of security and awareness around
vulnerable perimeters, protecting critical infrastructure such as
airports, national borders, subways, power plants, oil fields and
prisons.”
In addition to offering its technology as a standalone security
solution, Quanergy deploys its technology in partnership with public
safety and security technology firms (system integrators or SI) such as
Vision Logic, many of whom are already using Power over Ethernet to
connect other surveillance tools, such as IP cameras. This new
availability allows SIs to flexibly incorporate Quanergy’s LiDAR
technology into existing security systems, reducing installation time
and costs.
“Integrating LiDAR technology into our video surveillance and facial
recognition systems enables us to offer an unparalleled level of
security and awareness to our customers,” said John Walsh, co-founder of
Vision Logic. Graham Conran, co-founder and CEO of Vision Logic added
“With Power over Ethernet, we can more easily incorporate Quanergy’s
industry leading LiDAR sensors into our public safety and security
platforms, tailoring our solutions to each of our customers’ needs.”
The M8 with PoE+ will be on display at two leading security industry
events. Quanergy will be exhibiting at GSX in Las Vegas, September
25-27, in booth #2885. At Security Essen in Germany, September 26-28,
the sensor will be in both the Milestone Systems and Genetec booths in
Hall 5. Genetec will be in booth #5G30 and Miletsone will be in booth
#5F10. General availability of the M8 sensor with PoE+ is November 2018.
About Quanergy Systems, Inc.
Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of
experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics,
optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley,
Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of
LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and
processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification,
classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price,
performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are
applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security,
industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones,
robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety,
efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.
