Quanergy Announces Availability of Power Over Ethernet for M8 LiDAR Sensor

Connectivity enhancements enable integration of LiDAR sensors for powerful security solutions

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a global leader in the design and development of solid state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced the availability of its M8 LiDAR sensor with Power over Ethernet (PoE+). This new connector interface, designed specifically for the security market, allows the sensor to be easily installed and integrated with new or existing security systems, without costly custom wiring to power the LiDAR sensor.

Surveillance systems leverage PoE to transmit power and data across the sensor and system. The IEEE 802.3at (PoE+) specification provides more power to PoE-powered devices and allows for a broader range of devices to be easily integrated into a network via standard Ethernet cable. The release of the M8 with PoE+ allows for a simpler, more flexible installation of LiDAR-based security systems. Its plug-and-play usability permits customers to make use of their existing security infrastructure when upgrading to a LiDAR-based security solution, leading to significant savings in implementation cost and time.

The M8 sensor’s long range and 360 degree field of view enables systems to detect and track potential intruders before they physically breach a perimeter. The M8 PoE+ provides a signifcantly smaller overall footprint than other PoE+ sensors and radars. Unlike traditional security camera technology, the M8 operates successfully in challenging weather environments as well as in the dark. Paired with Quanergy’s proprietary LiDAR perception software, QORTEX for Security™, the M8 can be used as a standalone solution, or as an integrated component of a larger security system.

“We built the M8 with Power over Ethernet to enable our security customers to implement a LiDAR-based security system as easily as they would a camera-based surveillance system,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy. “Our LiDAR sensors lead the industry in price, performance, and reliability. With PoE+, our customers can easily harness the power of LiDAR to ensure the highest level of security and awareness around vulnerable perimeters, protecting critical infrastructure such as airports, national borders, subways, power plants, oil fields and prisons.”

In addition to offering its technology as a standalone security solution, Quanergy deploys its technology in partnership with public safety and security technology firms (system integrators or SI) such as Vision Logic, many of whom are already using Power over Ethernet to connect other surveillance tools, such as IP cameras. This new availability allows SIs to flexibly incorporate Quanergy’s LiDAR technology into existing security systems, reducing installation time and costs.

“Integrating LiDAR technology into our video surveillance and facial recognition systems enables us to offer an unparalleled level of security and awareness to our customers,” said John Walsh, co-founder of Vision Logic. Graham Conran, co-founder and CEO of Vision Logic added “With Power over Ethernet, we can more easily incorporate Quanergy’s industry leading LiDAR sensors into our public safety and security platforms, tailoring our solutions to each of our customers’ needs.”

The M8 with PoE+ will be on display at two leading security industry events. Quanergy will be exhibiting at GSX in Las Vegas, September 25-27, in booth #2885. At Security Essen in Germany, September 26-28, the sensor will be in both the Milestone Systems and Genetec booths in Hall 5. Genetec will be in booth #5G30 and Miletsone will be in booth #5F10. General availability of the M8 sensor with PoE+ is November 2018.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is the leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

