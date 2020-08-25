Quanergy Awarded 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

QORTEX Flow Management™ Platform Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

Quanergy Systems, Inc. announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named QORTEX Flow Management™ Platform as a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

Quanergy’s QORTEX Flow Management platform provides real-time analysis for people counting, object detection, classification, tracking, social distancing, and more. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Quanergy adapted its industry-leading QORTEX Flow Management Platform to create reliable solutions for social distancing, the most effective strategy for controlling the spread of the virus.

Quanergy’s LiDAR-based solution reliably monitors the flow of people throughout a space to prevent overcrowding, monitor and enforce occupancy limits, and even track individuals with elevated temperatures. The solution provides organizations with the data they need to follow local and federal social distancing regulations—while fully protecting individual privacy.

“One of Quanergy’s driving forces has been our mission to improve people’s lives with technology,” said Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy. “Quanergy LiDAR Flow Management solutions provide the accuracy, scale and privacy protection required for social distancing solutions.”

The Flow Management Platform consists of two distinct product combinations, designed to meet a wide range of application requirements:

QORTEX DTC™ (Detect, Track, Classify) is paired with the M-series mechanical LiDAR sensor to enable accurate, real-time tracking of people and vehicles for security, social distancing, smart city, and smart space applications.

QORTEX™ People Counter is paired with the S3-2 solid state LiDAR sensor to deliver high accuracy people counting and queue management capabilities for smart spaces and social distancing applications.

Beyond social distancing, the QORTEX Flow Management platform also improves efficiency in normal business operations. It provides valuable data on the flow of people to enable smart decisions around staffing, store layouts, product placement, and more.

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards will recognize hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications, and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by Pandemics.

“Quanergy has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Quanergy and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent pandemic.”

About Quanergy

