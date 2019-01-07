Quanergy Builds on Success of Cross-Industry Applications of LiDAR for 2019 Growth

Quanergy
Systems, Inc., a leading provider of solid state LiDAR (Light
Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart sensing solutions, today
announced its final bookings growth numbers for year ended December 31,
2018 and plans for continued progress over the next year as the company
continues to supply its advanced LiDAR technology across a variety of
industries. The total addressable market (TAM) of LiDAR across these
industries is expected to grow at 58% CAGR and reach $7 billion in 2025.
In 2018, Quanergy piloted perimeter security systems along the US/Mexico
and India/Pakistan
borders, while also tracking traffic flow for smart crosswalks with Florida
DOT. Quanergy ultimately saw a 100% annual increase in bookings in
2018 that totaled over $100 million. Additionally, the company recently
raised $46 million through its Series C funding and debt financing
during 2018, which Quanergy intends to use to continue developing and
deploying its innovative LiDAR sensor and software solutions. Quanergy
is one of the only LiDAR manufacturers diversifying the use of this
technology and developing applications beyond autonomous driving.
While Quanergy has increased the applications of its LiDAR technology
into many different markets, the automotive industry remains a key
strategic focus area for the company. In 2018, Quanergy expanded
its LiDAR manufacturing facility, obtained critical automotive grade
LiDAR production certifications (IATF-16949
and ISO
9001:2015), and began ramping up production on its S3 solid state
sensor.
“Quanergy has consistently challenged the status quo when it comes to
the use of LiDAR – our company was founded with the belief that LiDAR
can, and should, be used across many industries,” said Dr. Louay Eldada,
CEO of Quanergy. “Our partnerships and technology developments over the
past year demonstrate the immense potential for LiDAR technology
throughout our world. Looking ahead, Quanergy will continue to be a
leader in the industry in the development of cost and time-saving
LiDAR-powered systems that keep people safe.”
Consumer Electronics Show 2019
At the Consumer Electronics Show January 8-11th in Las Vegas, Quanergy
will be showcasing several of its advanced LiDAR applications.
Quanergy’s booth #9000 will host the US debut of the 6 WATCH Virtual
Surveillance Partner (VSP). The VSP is a security system that uses dual
LiDAR and video technology along with data analytics to alert public
safety officers to out-of-sight security threats and offers force
multiplier communication to fellow first responders. The system, which
will be mounted on a 2019 Dodge Charger, will be powered by a
combination of Quanergy’s M8 and S3 LiDAR sensors.
Quanergy will also host customer presentations from key partners as well
as demonstrate several other applications in partnership with global
companies:
-
DuoLun Technologies: Quanergy and DuoLun, a leading driving
school motor vehicle technology company in China, have partnered to
equip DuoLun’s perception car rack with Quanergy’s LiDAR sensors
(including Quanergy’s S3 solid state sensors) to provide intelligent
road and environmental perception during driving tests.
-
LiDAR USA: On display will be Quanergy’s LiDAR integrated into
a drone from LiDAR USA, which has developed a mapping system for
drones that use Quanergy’s sensors to scan, image and navigate during
flight. Mapping drones are used to provide GIS (Geographic Information
System), surveying, civil engineering, agriculture, forensics, BIM
(Building Information Modeling) and heritage mapping solutions.
-
Cartivator SkyDrive: A scale replica of the flying
vehicle from Toyota-backed Cartivator, which includes Quanergy LiDAR
sensors, will be on display. This vehicle is designed to be the most
compact flying car, giving it easy maneuverability and allowing it to
take off and land anywhere without the need for infrastructure.
Cartivator's first target is to use the flying car to light the
Olympic flame at Tokyo's 2020 Summer Olympics.
For more information on Quanergy’s LiDAR products and solutions, visit www.quanergy.com.
